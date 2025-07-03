Lakers Face Concerns Over DeAndre Ayton as Luka Doncic’s Family Ties Come to Light

It’s official—LA finally ended their center drought, and the “we need size” chants can take a break. DeAndre Ayton’s arrival always felt like a rumor too clean to be true, but here we are. On paper, he checks every box: size, touch, and just enough flair to revive some Showtime nostalgia. But this isn’t a fairy tale. Ayton still carries questions about his motor, chemistry, and resilience. The real test? Whether he thrives in LA’s pressure cooker—or folds under it.

Ayton locked in a two-year, $16.6 million deal with a player option for the second year, per league sources. The Lakers will pay him $8.1 million in 2025–26—what’s left of their midlevel exception after signing Jake LaRavia. It’s a savvy cap play that gives Ayton flexibility and keeps the Lakers nimble. But the concerns remain—his locker room reputation and durability loom large. LA filled the hole at center, now it’s on Ayton to stay upright and stay bought in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“In terms of the case against him or the weaknesses, I think we know about some of the concerns with motor and motivation. There was the recent Athletic article which had some concerning stuff in it, though there’s been some pushback privately. I’ve heard behind the scenes with some of the things with that. And I know Portland people have been advocating for Ayton and his character. his just how he was in that locker room and whatnot. So I think there’s some mixed intel on like how he actually is behind the scenes,” said NBA Insider Jovan Buha.

But it’s not all doom and doubt. DeAndre Ayton’s been an absolute glass cleaner in Rose City—like it or not, he’s owned the boards. His ex (team or otherwise) might not miss him, but the LakeShow? They’re rolling out the purple and gold carpet. With 4,167 rebounds over 398 games, Ayton averages a rock-solid 10.5 per night. Toss in 14.4 points on 56.6% shooting? If LA can harness that consistency, Ayton might just be their surprise ingredient.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Oct 30, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) scores a basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

“He’s been a double digit rebounder his entire career. So there’s a baseline level there of rebounding has been a big part of the Lakers, I think lack of success defensively, and it’s been a struggle for them. It’s not been something they prioritize with a lot of their bigs outside of of course, Anthony Davis. And I think Ayton is going to plug that hole,” said Buha.

Would you trade numbers for chemistry? Because the Lakers have had the talent — that’s never been the issue. It’s always been about fit. And honestly, their on-court chemistry has been about as promising as the prospect of world peace. But maybe, just maybe, that’s where DeAndre Ayton flips the script. Word is, he shares a tight bond with one LA name that matters more than most. The twist? It’s not Bron.

DeAndre Ayton and Luka Doncic might be the new Broncic

Sure, their connection was never exactly a Pentagon-level secret. But the real intrigue, like any good rabbit hole, starts when you dig deeper. It’s not just about the wild 2018 draft where Ayton went No. 1 and Luka dropped to No. 3. Or the heated matchups that followed. This goes personal—real personal. Word is, the two have built a bond strong enough that Luka might just be Ayton’s new locker room ride-or-die in LA.

“Couple notes talking to people around the situation that I wanted to share. I’ve heard that Luka and DeAndre have a good relationship dating back to the 2018 draft. Obviously they’re both taken at the top of that draft. They do share an agent in Bill Duffy and that is a mutual link there. But they’ve grown closer since 2018. There’s a mutual respect and admiration and genuine friendship there. Their families have met each other. And they obviously played against each other in the playoffs. But my understanding is that Luka signed off on this. Luka was excited about this,” said Buha.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Well, the speculation is over. Whether DeAndre Ayton helps the Lakers back to their Showtime days is a story for the future. But if his profile and relations with Luka Doncic are anything to go back, fans oughta grab their popcorn.