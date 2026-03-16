Lakers Could Face Decision on Bronny James’ Future as LeBron James’ Dream Gets Boost

After years of flirting with an expansion, the NBA is finally set to hold a vote at the Board of Governors meeting next week in New York, exploring adding teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle. While the official decision might not come until next week, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania, “there is momentum for stakeholders to approve.” If that’s the case, the current teams will need to begin preparing for an expansion draft.

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This, of course, includes the Los Angeles Lakers, who, just like the rest of the teams, will have to pick eight players from their current roster to retain. That’s because “the current rules allow teams to protect up to eight players in an expansion draft,” as reporter Kato Pariña pointed out following this announcement. The rest? Well, they’ll be part of the draft.

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That said, we all know that the Purple & Gold will secure the likes of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and maybe even LeBron James if he signs an extension. However, this means that the Lakers’ General Manager, Rob Pelinka, and the rest of the management team will have to decide the future of second-year guard Bronny James.

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Currently, the 21-year-old is on a four-year $7.9 million rookie deal with the historic franchise. There’s no doubt that LeBron James’ eldest son has improved big time this season. He’s shown considerable growth in the G League for the Lakers’ affiliate team, South Bay Lakers.

James is averaging 15.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. And he’s doing so while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. In fact, according to LakersMuse, South Bay is 12-0 when Bronny James plays.

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However, while he’s impressed in the G League, Bronny hasn’t been able to convert the same numbers into the NBA. In the 32 games he played in the league, he’s averaged just 2.1 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Keeping that in mind, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ stacked roster, it’s hard to see the front office opting to keep him if an expansion draft does take place. Nonetheless, while the possibility of an expansion might be a concern for Bronny James, for his father, LeBron James, it might be a huge boost for his long-time dream.

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The NBA’s decision could help LeBron James achieve his long-time dream

As the league’s governors prepare to vote on the highly anticipated NBA expansion that will introduce two new teams, LeBron James is ready to realize his dream of owning his own franchise in the NBA. If the NBA decides to expand to Las Vegas and/or Seattle, James could use that opportunity to pursue owning shares of a basketball franchise in Vegas at some point, which he has already suggested in the past.

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“It’s the best fanbase in the world. I would love to bring a team here at some point,” James said after an exhibition defeat to the Phoenix Suns. “That would be amazing. I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”

USA Today via Reuters Sep 24, 2018; El Segundo, CA, USA; LeBron James answers a question during an interview session with reporters during the Los Angeles Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

However, it’s easier said than done. Purchasing a sports team requires a lot of capital and time. So, if LeBron James is really interested, he might have to free up some funds, and most importantly, bid farewell to his playing days. And well, hanging up his boots might be the most difficult part for the Akron native.