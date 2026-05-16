Lakers Facing Tough Decisions on Bronny James and Marcus Smart as LeBron Drama Continues

While the major headline remains about LeBron James’ free agency status or potential retirement, there are other question marks that the Los Angeles Lakers must solve. It even involves Bronny James’ situation, who signed a standard 4-year rookie contract which has the team option for 2027-28. Similarly, there are 4 other unrestricted free agents and 3 stars, including Marcus Smart, who have player options. So what will the Purple and Gold franchise do?

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Let’s start with the former DPOY whom Luka Doncic personally called and recruited. Smart has a $5.4 million player option, and he led the team in on-off point differential during the regular season. In fact, the 32-year-old played 34.5 minutes per game in the ten playoff matchups, signifying that he is not slowing down. Reports from Dan Woike and Sam Amick suggest that Smart would “opt out of his deal and seek a longer-term contract. The Lakers have interest in retaining him.”

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Clearly, his value won’t be this cheap for the next season. So, the Lakers will have a dilemma if Smart can justify the new contract. But his profile is what the franchise wants. A point of attack defender who has already shown his resourcefulness and experience during the playoffs. Especially in Round 1, against the Rockets, where the former DPOY had 61 total points, 25 assists, 11 steals, and 5 blocks in the first 3 games vs Houston. While he proved himself with extended minutes, Bronny James is still looking for a chance.

For two straight seasons, JJ Redick and the Lakers assigned the sophomore guard to the G-League team. The 21-year-old enters the final guaranteed year of his four-year rookie contract in 2026-27. His defensive instincts, athleticism, and growing confidence have earned praise from coach JJ Redick and teammates. But is the development enough to earn the roster spot with the Lakers? The Lakers hold a team option for 2027-28, giving them control over his immediate future regardless of his father’s decision.

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LeBron James remains noncommittal about his future after his $52.6 million contract ended in 2025-26. Multiple reports indicate mutual interest between James and the Lakers in continuing their partnership. But it won’t be financially feasible for the Purple and Gold franchise to offer the 41-year-old a mega-money contract. Let’s not forget, they also have to sort out Austin Reaves’ future, who is going to decline his player option ($14.9 million) for 2026-27. The 27-year-old could command up to $40 million a year.

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“He’s given so much to his teammates, to this organization. And the thing we want to do more than anything else is honor him back,” Rob Pelinka, the Lakers’ general manager and president of basketball operations, said. “And I think the first order of business there is allowing him to spend the time he needs to decide what his next steps are. Of course, any team, including ours, would love to have LeBron James on their roster.” There is a clear plan and path for the Lakers, which will be in effect as per Luka Doncic’s wishes.

Rob Pelinka comments on the Lakers’ future

“The archetype of the roster we want is going to be retrofitted around Luka and the things he needs,” Pelinka said. “Clearly, he’s that leader and player for the future that we want to build the right way around.” There were also reports that added that the franchise would “give him a locker room full of his type of players, to find him replicants, if not improvements, of the balanced roster he made a finals run with in Dallas in 2024 before the stunning trade that sent him west,” The Athletic’s Dan Woike wrote.

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The Lakers currently lack depth at wings and clearly can move on from Jake LaRavia. The 24-year-old had 8.2 average points during the regular season, but he never touched that mark in the playoffs. He didn’t play in the final two playoff contests, as his production plummeted to essentially nothing. Now, LaRavia will be in the second year of a fully guaranteed, two-year,$12 million contract. So, now will be the right time to move on for the Lakers.

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Better lob threats than Deandre Ayton and better wing players than LaRavia are clearly needed. Now, the question remains who will be sacrificed as the Lakers make the decision for the roster retooling.