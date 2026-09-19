Lakers Fans Agree LeBron James Deserves One Major Honor, but It’s Not the Statue

Back in 2023, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss made a promise that resurfaced the moment LeBron James left the franchise this summer. She said that once he’s inducted into the Hall of Fame, his jersey will hang in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena. That promise is now fueling a fresh debate on ESPN LA radio, where hosts and fans agree on one major honor coming James’ way, just not the one many assumed would come with it.

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During a recent conversation on ESPN LA radio, the hosts debated how the Lakers will eventually honor James now that his time in Los Angeles has ended. One host argued that fan sentiment barely matters when it comes to franchise decisions like this.

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“I guarantee you, if you polled fans, they would not want LeBron’s number retired by the Lakers,” the host said. “But that doesn’t mean the Lakers won’t do it anyway.” His co-host was even more direct: “It’s not up to the fans.”

They compared it to Karl Malone. He played a single season with the Lakers and made the Hall of Fame without ever getting his number retired in Los Angeles because his Hall-of-Fame résumé was built elsewhere.

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They then drew a clear line between two very different honors. “There are two levels here, right? There’s jersey retirement and statue,” one host said. “He will never have a statue.”

That distinction matches the standard the Lakers have already laid out, and it’s exactly the same conclusion Lakers fans reached when the debate spilled over onto social media.

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Lakers Fans React to the LeBron James Jersey and Statue Debate

Fans agreed with the radio hosts’ take that the jersey retirement is essentially guaranteed. “Lakers will def retire his jersey,” one fan wrote, pointing to his résumé: “a chip, FMVP, 8yrs, 8 All Stars, 7 All NBA, Assist Title, All Time Scoring Record etc. lol if you don’t think they are retiring his jersey you’re an idiot.”

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Other fans agreed. “His number gets retired, that’s not even a question,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Yes at minimum his number will be retired.”

The statue question drew its own reaction. “Of course he gets his number retired. But won’t get a statue,” one fan wrote, while another repeated the same distinction almost word for word, adding a flat “no” to any statue talk.

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One fan pointed to the source of that certainty. He referenced the Lakers governor by name: “Jeanie already said they would,” a nod to Buss’s own comments.

Between the radio debate and the fan reaction that followed, the consensus around James’ Lakers legacy looks remarkably settled. For a player as decorated as LeBron James, it’s a rare case of fans, hosts and the franchise itself actually being on the same page.