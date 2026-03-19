Call Mounts Against NBA Referee for Ruining LeBron James’ Historic Night vs Rockets

LeBron James delivered a historic, near-perfect night against the Houston Rockets, but one controversial no-call is what has Lakers fans calling out the referees. He took 14 shots and missed just one—though many believe even that lone miss shouldn’t have counted. James finished with 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting, falling just short of becoming the first player over 41 in NBA history to record a perfect 30-point game. But what followed is what truly shifted the conversation around his night.

Leave it to Dan Woike to find an unreal coincidence. Adding to the significance, it also marked exactly 15 years since the only other time in his career he recorded a perfect shooting half, making this both statistically significant and eerily symbolic.

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And James looked every bit of his Miami Heat days against the Rockets tonight. He finished the first half going a perfect 8-8 from the field, including two three-pointers. The 21-time All-NBA forward was catching lobs from behind his head, getting into the lane, and taking over the game.

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Alongside a red-hot Luka Doncic, his performance helped the Lakers secure their second straight win over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers had one rough stretch in the third quarter, coughing up a string of turnovers. The Rockets gained their largest lead of the night, overcoming a 13-point first-half deficit. But the Lakers came through in the clutch.

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The Lakers made 13 of their 18 shots in the fourth quarter. LeBron James and Doncic combined for 19 points while also accounting for five assists in the final period, helping the Lakers seal an impressive win against playoff competition.

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Still, some Lakers fans weren’t pleased with one moment in the game.

Lakers fans call out referees for ruining LeBron James’ perfect night

Laker Nation was fired up after the win. The Lakers have now won seven straight games, the third-largest streak in the league at the moment. But fans felt robbed of witnessing what should have been a flawless night, pointing to a blatant missed call by officials.

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“He basically shot 100% from the field in a 30 point game, this shouldn’t count as a miss at all,” a fan wrote about the play. The moment came in the fourth quarter, when James attempted a layup and three Rockets players swarmed him at the rim. That play ultimately stood as the only blemish on his night—the difference between a great performance and a truly perfect one.

“Someone should freeze-frame this & call it the ‘Bron Rules, ’” a fan implied. For a player like LeBron James who plays much of his basketball inside the arc, his free-throw numbers haven’t reflected how often he attacks the rim. James hasn’t averaged over 6 free throws per game in the last seven seasons.

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One fan made a very obvious comparison. “If this was Shai bro would’ve had the whistle,” they wrote. That, however, is a broader conversation. Looking at the replay, there’s a strong case that the no-call directly cost James a perfect stat line—fueling the outrage online. Even if one defender got a piece of the ball, the additional contact clearly altered the shot—something fans believe should have resulted in a foul. That still leaves two more defenders who forced LeBron James to the floor.

“I couldn’t believe it. No one gets more disrespected by the refs. Been like this for a decade,” another fan added. Nonetheless, while the Lakers secured a massive win, the officiating controversy left a sour aftertaste on what should have been a flawless night for James. This was essentially a tie-breaker to create some separation between them and the Rockets. It becomes sweeter when considering that the Nuggets also suffered an upset at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies.

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James himself may not dwell on the missed call. The Akron Hammer still delivered a sensational performance, showcasing the athleticism and grit the Lakers have leaned on during this surge. With seven straight wins, things are clearly clicking at the right time. For fans, though, that missed call remains the difference between a great performance and a truly perfect one.