Lakers Fans on Edge: Cameras Catch Luka Doncic Limping for Second Time in Preseason Months After Hamstring Tear

Luka Doncic entered the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason camp feeling 100% healthy. However, staying on the court has never been straightforward for the Slovenian star. After recently admitting that he regretted playing through his hamstring injury last spring, he has again given the fanbase another reason to worry.

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Cameras caught him limping during Monday’s preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings. He would miss the Warriors game, yet he was back for another encounter against the Kings on Thursday. But again, the sight of him limping emerged as health concerns before the start of the season continued to pile up.

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The 27-year-old finished Thursday’s preseason game with 23 points, three rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes. He shot 6-of-16 from the field but converted all nine of his free throws to lead Los Angeles in scoring.

With Los Angeles leading 70-62 and 4:53 remaining in the period, Emanuel Sharp made contact with Luka Doncic and was called for a foul. The Slovenian felt pressure around his quad but still converted the free throw before heading toward the bench with a noticeable limp. He did not return.

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The moment immediately raised questions about whether the Lakers were dealing with another injury scare. The six-time All-Star had previously suffered a right quad contusion during the preseason opener, when he continued playing despite visibly grimacing and hobbling. He finished that first half with 21 points in just 16 minutes before head coach JJ Redick kept him out for the remainder of the game.

Luka Doncic has already acknowledged his mistake from last season. Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, the Lakers guard admitted that his stubbornness prevented him from leaving the game on April 2, 2026, against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when he first felt discomfort in his left hamstring.

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That decision ultimately contributed to an injury that sidelined him during the Lakers’ playoff run.

“When it comes to my spirit of trying to win, I am just stubborn,” Doncic told Mannix. “I felt a little bit in the first half that I should have just stopped; I should have come out. I think we had a team that could compete for the championship; I definitely regret it.”

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Those words make the latest scare particularly concerning. Luka Doncic knows the cost of pushing through discomfort, and the Lakers cannot afford to take unnecessary risks with their franchise cornerstone.

Lakers Fans React as Luka Doncic Limps Off Again

The repeated sight of the Slovenian limping has understandably left Lakers fans on edge. After last season’s hamstring setback, even a seemingly minor injury scare can trigger concerns about whether he is fully ready for the demands of another long campaign.

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“Why is Luka limping?😑” One fan immediately asked.

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The timing has only intensified the anxiety. Luka Doncic had entered camp declaring himself fully healthy, and fans were hoping to see him build chemistry with his teammates rather than deal with another physical setback.

“Luka limping,” one fan commented with a heartbreak emoji. While another pointed to the troubling pattern.

“Second game in a row,” the comment read.

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Not everyone was convinced the situation warranted panic, though. One fan offered a more lighthearted explanation, suggesting the limp was not injury-related at all.

“Luka limping is a defense mechanism to not get angry tbh he’s fine,” the user wrote.

Still, the concern is understandable. Luka Doncic’s previous hamstring injury forced him to watch the Lakers’ playoff run from the sidelines, and he has since admitted that he regrets not coming out of the game when he first felt discomfort.

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For now, Thursday’s incident does not automatically mean the Slovenian has suffered another major injury. The Lakers will need to assess the quad issue before determining the next steps.

“get home from work and the first thing i see is Luka limping…hopefully it’s not serious 🤧🤕,” a fan added.

With Luka Doncic’s health looming over the Lakers’ preseason, those performances offered little comfort to fans watching their star limp off again.