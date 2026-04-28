Lakers Get Major Austin Reaves Boost While Kevin Durant Disappointment Continues for Rockets: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers, up 3-1, are still in control of the series despite dropping Game 4 to the Houston Rockets. Houston responded with a 115-96 win at Toyota Center to avoid the sweep, but the focus now shifts to Game 5 in Los Angeles, where the Lakers could close things out with a major boost potentially on the way in Austin Reaves.

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Nearly four weeks after suffering a Grade 2 oblique strain against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Reaves has ramped up his recovery and returned to on-court work. NBA insider Shams Charania provided the latest update on his status ahead of Game 5 at Crypto.com Arena.

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“Multiple sources are telling me right now that Austin Reaves and the Lakers are optimistic that he’ll make his return to the lineup on Wednesday night in game five against the Houston Rockets,” Charania told Mike Greenberg on Get Up ESPN. “He is about four weeks removed from a grade two oblique strain, but Austin Reaves has been making great progress over the last one to two weeks, progressing from one-on-ones to larger group scrimmages with no setbacks. So, barring any type of issue over the next 24 hours, Austin Reaves is going into practice today in Los Angeles with significant hope that he can get back into the lineup.”

“This is someone that, of course, has a massive role as a co-star with Luka Doncic on this team. He’s turning into a max-contract caliber player. So Austin Reaves is on his way back to the Lakers this week; it’s a massive boost to this team.”

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Reaves was averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season before the injury, emerging as a primary scoring and playmaking option. His absence, along with injuries to other key pieces, contributed to the Lakers slipping to the fourth seed, with the Denver Nuggets securing the third spot.

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In hindsight, that drop to the fourth seed may have worked in the Lakers’ favor, setting up a more manageable first-round matchup against Houston instead of a tougher bracket path. Entering the series shorthanded, analysts like Kendrick Perkins and Stephen A. Smith predicted a difficult matchup, with some even backing the Rockets to advance.

Perkins even suggested the Lakers might struggle to win a single game. Instead, Los Angeles has taken control of the series and now has a chance to close it out in Game 5, avoiding any momentum shift that could extend the series.

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With Reaves nearing a return, head coach JJ Redick could adjust a starting lineup that has featured Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, and Deandre Ayton through the first four games. Reaves’ return would likely shift Kennard back into a bench role, adding another ball handler and scorer while easing the offensive burden on LeBron, who has logged heavy minutes throughout the series.

Charania offers damning Kevin Durant injury update ahead of Game 5

While the Lakers await a potential boost, the Rockets are dealing with uncertainty around Kevin Durant. Durant was courtside during Game 4 as Houston kept the series alive, but his availability for Game 5 remains in doubt.

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Imago Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

His presence sparked hope that he could return, but Charania reported that Durant is still unlikely to play due to lingering issues from a bone bruise and ankle sprain. While the team has not fully ruled him out, the expectation remains that Houston will have to navigate Game 5 without him.

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“The expectation is the Rockets will be without Kevin Durant for Game 5,” Charania said. “He’s dealing with a bone bruise in that left ankle after the sprain, along with stability and mobility issues. He also missed Game 1 with a knee bruise and then aggravated things in Game 2. So right now, the expectation is he remains out.”

If Reaves returns, it gives the Lakers another creator alongside LeBron and restores offensive balance heading into a potential closeout game. On the other side, Houston continues to rely on its young core after showing resilience in Game 4, but the absence of Durant removes a proven late-game scorer. With Game 5 shifting back to Los Angeles, the pressure now sits squarely on both teams, one looking to finish the series, the other trying to extend it.