Lakers’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Dream in Jeopardy as Eastern Conference Team Plans Major Move

The Los Angeles Lakers have a vision, or a dream, rather. Well, it might be hard to bet on the success rate of it, but Giannis Antetokounmpo in Purple and Gold? Now, that’s worth the conversation. Imagine the Greek Freak pairing up with Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves. This might sound like a dream, but this is exactly what Rob Pelinka has been hoping for in secret (not really). But what if instead of the fabled Wild Wild West, it’s the East that’s gathering all the heat?

Speaking of ‘heat,’ let’s shift our focus to Pat Riley’s Miami Heat. Despite Tyler Herro’s desire to stay with the team, there is seemingly a chance that the front office won’t hand him a contract extension. Earlier in August, ESPN reported that the 25-year-old shooting guard could sign a three-year, $149 million extension before October 20 or wait for a four-year, $206 million deal.

But, like players in the past, namely Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, he might get the desired result. “If you look at their roster, like we’ve talked about before, it looks like they’re setting up for 27 to some degree. So I don’t think he’ll be getting extended,” Tim MacMahon told on the Hoop Collective podcast.

The Heat sit at a crossroads, eyeing only the play-in while clinging to their ethos of squeezing every ounce from the roster. Andrew Wiggins, their prize from the Jimmy Butler trade, remains the biggest question mark. He holds a $30 million player option. Turning it down feels unlikely after shaky years, yet if momentum builds, he could gamble and walk.

At the same time, Miami clings to Kel’el Ware after his roaring rookie surge. But Jaime Jaquez? He squanders goodwill with a sophomore slump and shaky attitude. Terry Rozier seems like an expiring letdown; the franchise can’t wait to shake. Yet the Thunder debt is gone, leaving only Rozier’s baggage. With control of picks and fresh legs in tow, the Heat lie in wait for a star. “That’s why they didn’t trade for Kevin Durant,” Tim Bontemps added to the conversation. “Because they did not push their chips into Kevin Durant, because they were not close enough to being good enough, which I think was the correct move.”

via Imago Feb 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

During the February trade window, the Suns were pursuing Jimmy Butler, but in return, they would’ve had to give up the Slim Reaper. But again, that trade didn’t happen, and KD spent the rest of the season with Phoenix. However, the 2x NBA champ once again showed interest in the Heat. This time, they stayed put. Why? “There’s not going to be a shortage of guys in the future who have a preference to play in Miami,” Bontemps added. “So unlike other teams, the Heat have the ability to wait on some of these things.”

Surely, Heat fans grumble about the lack of shiny additions, yet chasing Kevin Durant would have been reckless. The roster of recent years lacked the firepower to turn him into a contender maker. Trading everything for him would not elevate them in the East, only leave them exposed and stuck. “If Kevin Durant were on the team and Andrew Wiggins, we wouldn’t be talking about them as the top three teams in the East,” Tim Bontemps noted. “Maybe they’d be fourth, they’d probably be fifth or sixth. They’d be like Milwaukee and these other teams.”

Now, why does the East heating up jeopardize the LA Lakers’ Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s ambition? Simply put, the Miami Heat have assets that could save up until 2027 when the Greek Freak would hit free agency. Simply put, Miami’s front office could orchestrate a master plan for Antetokounmpo in 2027. With Giannis holding a player option and no no-trade clause, his next move remains wide open.

Miami is clearing nearly $60 million in cap space by letting Terry Rozier, Norman Powell, and Simone Fontecchio walk, and could unlock even more if Andrew Wiggins declines his option. The proposed package could include Tyler Herro, Wiggs, rookie Kel’el Ware, and multiple future first-round picks and swaps heading to Milwaukee.

But, aren’t the LA Lakers also doing something similar to have the Greek superman on the team?

Rob Pelinka’s supposed master plan for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Los Angeles Lakers are treading cautiously this offseason, keeping one eye on 2027 when they hope to chase a max-salary free agent. According to Dave McMenamin, the team exercised discipline with Dorian Finney-Smith, who instead signed with the Houston Rockets. Los Angeles is clearly prioritizing future flexibility over immediate splashes while plotting their next championship push.

By letting Finney-Smith walk, the Lakers unlocked a $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. This, they partially used to sign Jake LaRavia to a two-year, $12 million deal. While this strengthens their wings, the Lakers’ frontcourt remains thin. Spending small this July highlights their strategic patience, but it also signals that critical upgrades, especially at center, remain urgent for a title-contending roster.

via Imago Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka walks on the couet prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Center remains the Lakers’ glaring weakness, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst notes Los Angeles could add two before the week ends. Options include Clint Capela and Deandre Ayton. Capela joined Houston, likely triggering a sign-and-trade, while Ayton cleared waivers after Portland’s buyout. Both represent affordable upgrades, allowing Los Angeles to improve immediately without jeopardizing their ambitious 2027 plan.

Giannis Antetokounmpo looms over the NBA like a storm waiting to strike. The Lakers scheme, the Heat wait, and the East quietly simmers. Miami hoards flexibility and young talent, waiting to strike in 2027. Meanwhile, the Lakers tread carefully, adding wings and tightening their frontcourt. When the Greek Freak finally decides, the chessboard will explode, and only boldness will rule.