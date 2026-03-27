Lakers, Warriors Face Giannis Antetokounmpo Blow as Surprise East Team to Fulfill Bucks Star’s Trade Dream: Report

The window might already be closing for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, even before the offseason truly begins. Because while both franchises have long circled Giannis Antetokounmpo as a potential blockbuster target, a surprise Eastern Conference team is now positioning itself to disrupt those plans.

According to NBA analyst Kirk Goldsberry, the Orlando Magic have emerged as an aggressive and unexpected suitor. Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Goldsberry revealed that Orlando is not just monitoring the situation but actively pursuing it.

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“I actually heard there’s a mystery team. I called around as part of this exercise to see who were potentially desperate places for Giannis to land. And somebody who knows stuff told me that Orlando has actually been very active in seeking out Giannis Antetokounmpo’s services.”

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That development changes the equation immediately. Unlike the Lakers and Warriors, who are widely viewed as asset-limited in a potential trade sweepstakes, Orlando possesses the kind of young, high-value core that could realistically tempt the Milwaukee Bucks into a deal.

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At the same time, it aligns with something even more important. Antetokounmpo’s reported personal leanings. This is where the “blow” in the title becomes real. Both Western Conference teams have long been linked to Giannis, but neither can easily match a package built around players like Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner if Orlando decides to go all-in.

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Because of that, the Magic are not just another suitor. They are a structurally stronger one. Meanwhile, the situation in Milwaukee continues to trend toward uncertainty. As reported by Sam Amick of The Athletic, tensions between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have grown in recent weeks, particularly around the handling of his knee injury.

Milwaukee has kept the 31-year-old sidelined despite his readiness to return, a move tied to their positioning near the lottery at roughly 29–43 and outside serious playoff contention.

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As a result, what once looked like a stable partnership is now widely viewed as a potential offseason split. Financial pressure only adds to that urgency. Antetokounmpo is set to earn $58.4 million in the 2026–27 season and becomes eligible for a four-year extension worth roughly $275 million on October 1.

Because of that, the Bucks face a clear decision. Either secure long-term commitment or maximize value in a trade.

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Giannis’ Florida Preference Adds Another Layer

However, roster assets are only part of the story. Antetokounmpo’s own preferences could tilt the balance even further toward Orlando. During a fan Q&A session on X in 2025, he was asked which cities made him happiest. His response was simple.

“Florida cities.” While that answer was broad, it carries new weight in the current context. Both the Magic and the Miami Heat now emerge as destinations that align not only with roster potential but also with personal comfort.

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At the same time, Florida offers a significant financial advantage. The lack of state income tax allows high-earning athletes to retain more of their salary, a factor that has influenced relocation decisions across multiple sports.

Because of that, a move to Orlando would not just be about basketball fit. It would also maximize earnings during a contract window that could exceed $300 million in total value.

Imago Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Still, the bigger picture goes beyond finances and preferences. There is a historical blueprint for this kind of move. When Kevin Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2007, he transformed a young core into an immediate championship team. That deal remains one of the clearest examples of how a single superstar can accelerate a franchise’s timeline overnight.

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Orlando now sits in a similar position. A young, ascending roster with playoff ambitions but no established top-tier superstar. That is exactly the type of situation where a player like Antetokounmpo changes everything.

For now, the situation remains fluid. The trade market is still developing, and Milwaukee’s asking price will ultimately dictate which teams can realistically stay involved. However, the landscape has clearly shifted.

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The Lakers and Warriors are no longer just competing against each other. They are now up against a younger, more flexible Eastern Conference team that checks multiple boxes at once.

At the same time, Antetokounmpo’s contract timeline, Milwaukee’s current standing, and growing internal tension all point toward a decisive offseason ahead. If Orlando follows through on its reported aggression, this will not be a quiet bidding war. It will be a franchise-defining one.