Lakers Have Plan B if Jonathan Kuminga Deal Falls Through While They Monitor Hornets Center, Per Insiders

Jonathan Kuminga‘s future remains a mystery for the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million player option, thus turning him into an unrestricted free agent. Now, the 23-year-old is chasing the multi-year deal he believes he has earned, and the Los Angeles Lakers are firmly in the mix. But if LA misses out, it already seems prepared to pivot without hesitation.

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According to insider Jovan Buha, the Lakers are looking into big man Moussa Diabate’s situation at the Charlotte Hornets. “I am sure he is someone on the Lakers’ radar; I don’t think you are getting him for a second [round pick],” he shared.

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In the 2025-26 season, the 24-year-old Hornets star averaged 7.9 PPG and 8.7 RPG while converting 63.1% of his shots across 26 MPG, earning 47 starts. Meanwhile, the team flipped a 4-14 start into a 40-24 finish with his steady impact. Moreover, Diabate is entering the final year of his $2.5M contract and could possibly grow alongside Luka Doncic.

That’s not all. With the Denver Nuggets officially turning into a second-apron team on Monday, the Lakers could find an opportunity to pitch for Cam Johnson. According to Ryan Ward, LA is ready to make a package with Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaVaria for the 30-year-old forward. Besides, Johnson shares a good bond with JJ Redick way before he became the head coach of the Lakers.

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Looks like LA has multiple Plan Bs in case the Jonathan Kuminga pursuit fails. Well, it truly makes sense because the front office is seeking a quality winger to complete their roster. Reports also suggested that they had their eyes on P.J. Washington. However, Cam Johnson and Moussa Diabate are seemingly the top choices.

What is the trouble with signing Jonathan Kuminga?

NBA insider Jake Fischer also confirmed the Los Angeles Lakers‘ interest in Jonathan Kuminga. But one condition will determine whether the Lakers can complete the deal. Kuminga may need to embrace a deal that supports the franchise’s long-term vision.

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Fischer wrote: “Sources say that the Lakers would still like to sign Kuminga and make him their starting small forward … provided that the 23-year-old is ultimately willing to accept a contract structure on the Lakers’ terms.”

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Apparently, Kuminga is willing to wait while the Lakers are in no rush. At the same time, both parties have to bridge the gap over contract length and overall value. NBA rules require a minimum three-year contract in any sign-and-trade deal. However, according to Fischer, the 23-year-old has little appetite for committing to a long-term agreement unless it reflects the value he believes he deserves.

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping open avenues. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga is looking for a new team. Will their paths meet, or will they go their separate ways?