Lakers Hire Rocket Scientist for Front Office Role With Help From Dodgers Officials

The Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal 4-game sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder felt like a wake-up call. They need a major change, and maybe it’s not just the roster, but a shift in the front office, too. And that’s exactly what the Lakers did on Monday. This time, they are not going for minor changes; they are bringing in a rocket scientist.

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According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin, “The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring former New Orleans Pelicans vice president of strategy and operations Rohan Ramadas as an assistant general manager under president Rob Pelinka.” The insider also informed that they have “interviewed candidates to bolster their front office.”

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Ramadas is going to be part of the Lakers’ expanding front office. And his resume just explains why he could play a key role in rebuilding the team. Before the 2024-25 season, the Pelicans promoted him to senior director of analytics and innovation. Then he had spent the previous seven years working as an analytics consultant for the team. Now, before climbing the ladder with the Pelicans, he worked with the Miami Heat as a draft analyst during the 2016-17 season. At the same time, his world stretched far beyond basketball.

He spent 12 years in aerospace engineering after studying the field at USC, contributing to projects tied to NASA, the U.S. Space Force, and the Aerospace Corporation. League insiders often point to the same thing about Rohan Ramadas, too. A Pelicans’ source told Charania and McMenamin, “He’s a literal rocket scientist.” In fact, reports say that Ramadas used AI and coded models with the New Orleans front office.

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Meanwhile, after the Los Angeles Lakers crashed out in the second round, Rob Pelinka quickly turned his attention toward reshaping the front office. The president of basketball operations and general manager revealed plans to bring in 2 assistant GMs this offseason. One hire will focus on player scouting, while the other will lean heavily into analytics.

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“A lot of the infrastructure is being built. I’ll be headed to the combine. We will continue to staff out with assistant general manager positions,” Pelinka said. “There’s a couple of those that we’re currently interviewing for and have done an extensive dive in that process. Those will be two key pillars that we’ll add for this offseason.”

Now, for the hiring process, the Lakers front office search has pulled in some serious baseball brainpower. League sources say Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and Farhan Zaidi both interviewed for the assistant general manager roles. They were also spotted attending draft prospect workouts at the Lakers facility, adding even more intrigue to the process.

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Friedman and Zaidi have built reputations around sharp analytical thinking, so their involvement signals Los Angeles is leaning heavily toward data-driven decision-making behind the scenes. Moreover, Rohan Ramadas’ appointment to the Lakers system comes at a very crucial time.

How can Rohan Ramadas’s hiring be a game-changer for the LA Lakers?

The Lakers are staring at a financial maze heading into 2026-27. Their total cap allocation sits at a massive $257.2 million, ranking 6th in the league, while their cap space has plunged to minus $92,217,780. That pressure explains why Rob Pelinka wanted a strategy expert like Rohan Ramadas. With the first apron parked at $101.5 million and the second at $114.5 million, every contract decision now carries real consequences. One wrong move could crush roster flexibility for years.

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Ramadas arrives with a reputation for building advanced AI-driven systems and detailed cap projections in New Orleans. That matters because the Lakers can no longer survive on star-chasing instincts alone. Instead, his models could help identify cheaper role players who actually fit beside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, and LeBron James if he stays next season. Think smarter contracts, cleaner trade structures, and rotation pieces built around durability, spacing, and matchup value rather than flashy box score numbers.

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So, the Los Angeles Lakers finally look ready to stop guessing and start building with purpose. Rob Pelinka wanted sharper structure, stronger analytics, and long-term vision. And Rohan Ramadas fits every part of that shift. Meanwhile, his experience across basketball and aerospace brings a completely different edge to the building. With Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and possibly LeBron James shaping next season, Los Angeles appears focused on smarter decisions instead of louder ones.