Lakers’ Hopes Take a Blow in Pursuit of $30M Rival Star After Insider’s Confirmation

The Los Angeles Lakers’ failed trade pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga clearly highlighted the team’s need for an athletic wing player. Since then, many former teammates of Luka Doncic have been linked to another reunion. But the chase for the 29-year-old star is not straightforward due to the cross-town rivalry.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The LA Clippers are facing the harshest punishment from the NBA for their attempts to circumvent the salary cap for the Kawhi Leonard deal. Plus, they have a roster crunch. The Clippers now must waive, trade, or release at least two players before opening night. That’s where Derrick Jones Jr. fits in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But it just depends on the kind of the roster crunch and also I think sometimes agents see different opportunities around the league to play more, make more money, try contend for a championship potentially,” said Tomer Azarly about Derrick Jones Jr. on the Third Apron podcast. “So, that can also weigh into it. If they see a better opportunity somewhere, I think they’ll approach the Clippers, and the Clippers in good faith will try to get them where they want to go and facilitate a deal there that works for both sides.”

Previously, several insiders, including Bret Siegel, had pointed out that Derrick Jones Jr. could be on his way out. The 29-year-old is entering the final season of the three-year, $30 million deal he signed with the Clippers in 2024. He fits the bill for what the Lakers need. But Azarly tweeted the bad news for the Purple and Gold franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To address a recent post I saw, Derrick Jones Jr. has not requested a trade from the Clippers, per source. Both he and the team have a great relationship and the two sides are open to extension talks to keep the forward in Los Angeles.”

Again, the Clippers need to clear roster space. Derrick Jones Jr. could be an option. Azarly also said on the podcast that Jones “would like to remain in LA.” But for now, he has not requested a trade, which makes it difficult for the Lakers to pursue the 29-year-old star.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Lakers analyst Trevor Lane stated that the franchise should make an effort despite the cross-town rivalry.

“I doubt the Clippers will be receptive to any kind of phone calls from the Lakers, they may have their number blocked, I don’t know … but I am going to shake that tree a little bit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Derrick Jones Jr. averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 50 games for the Clippers. At 29, he still offers the athleticism and defensive versatility the Lakers could use on the wing.



He is a strong perimeter defender who can take on difficult assignments, while his three-point shooting gives him enough offensive value to stay on the floor. More importantly, he already has experience playing alongside Luka Doncic.

Jones was a key part of Dallas’ 2024 playoff run to the NBA Finals. He started all 22 playoff games and averaged 9.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 36.9% from three. His role went beyond the box score, as the Mavericks leaned on his length and athleticism against opposing wings.

ADVERTISEMENT

That familiarity with Doncic makes Jones an intriguing option for the Lakers. He knows how to play alongside a ball-dominant star, can defend on the perimeter, and would not require a major offensive role. His contract also makes him a relatively manageable target.

He is set to make $10.48 million in 2026-27 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027. The salary fits in the Lakers’ mid-level exception. Jones’ expiring contract could appeal to the Los Angeles Clippers if they are willing to move him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers could also include draft compensation to strengthen the offer. For a team looking for one more reliable two-way wing, Jones checks several important boxes.

With the Clippers being in a pickle amid the Kawhi Leonard investigation, they will need picks, which the Lakers could offer. But there is the cross-town rivalry, and so far, there is no intention from Jones to leave the Clippers. This makes the Lakers’ pursuit thin.