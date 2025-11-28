Lakers Insider Confirms Hopeful Deandre Ayton Injury Update Ahead Of Dallas Game

Tomorrow night in LA, the Lakers can punch their ticket to the NBA Cup knockout round with one win over the Dallas Mavericks. There’s just one catch: they’ve looked mortal without their starting center, and the entire city has been holding its breath waiting for the answer to a single question. Will Deandre Ayton play?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After missing the entire second half in Utah and sitting out the Clippers game completely (a game the Lakers somehow stole anyway), the 7-foot-1 anchor has been the walking definition of “questionable.” Until now. Lakers insider Mike Trudell dropped the update everyone’s been refreshing their feeds for: “Update for tomorrow vs. Dallas: Deandre Ayton is probable with the right knee contusion that kept him out of the 2nd half at Utah and game vs. LAC.”

Probable. Not doubtful. Not out. Probable. In a tournament where every possession feels like March and the margin for error is razor-thin, that single word just shifted the entire mood around this Lakers team. The rim protection returns. The vertical spacing opens back up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury occurred during the team’s match against the Utah Jazz on November 23, leaving the court in the first half and not returning in the second. The team then ruled him out after the game, and soon, it was revealed that he was suffering from a right leg contusion.

More recently, after an MRI, LA head coach JJ Redick was optimistic: “MRI was clean other than just some swelling and a little bit of a bruise… So don’t think it’s gonna be a long-term thing and hopefully it’s a game-to-game thing, and he’s back at some point by the end of the week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Without Ayton, the Lakers relied on backup Jaxson Hayes to start, and on Maxi Kleber for spot minutes. The team has also recently signed reserve Drew Timme to a two-way contract, which will provide added depth if needed. However, with Ayton likely to return soon, it seems like this will not be necessary.

Alongside Ayton, veteran guard Marcus Smart is also on the injury report, marked ‘questionable’ due to back spasms, and likely will be a game-day decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

His return is also especially timely given their opponent. The Mavericks, although playing poorly to start the season, thrive on interior defense, with a deep rotation of forwards and centers.

Playing undersized, as LA has done before, could cost the team on the glass and in rim protection, something that Ayton has done quite well in his new role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mavs’ Frontcourt Looks Shaky Ahead of Lakers Matchup with Deandre Ayton

On the Dallas Mavericks‘ side, the injury list looks bleak. Kyrie Irving (ACL surgery recovery) and Dante Exum (season-ending surgery) are both out and yet to make their debut for the Mavericks this season.

Dereck Lively II has also been officially listed out as he deals with a recurring foot injury, and his injury is set to be re-evaluated in seven to ten days.

Crucially, Cooper Flagg has been cleared, and former Laker Anthony Davis has been listed as ‘questionable’ instead of ‘out,’ following an update from veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Imagn

Davis has only played five games this season due to a calf strain, and issued his own statement about playing against his former team, saying, “You know what game I want to play… We’ll have a conversation and see what makes the most sense with the medical staff and coaching staff. No decision has been made.”

He also added that his injury is not as severe as the strain he suffered in 2022, which is good news considering the increasing soft-tissue injuries throughout the league.

For now, though, a return this weekend seems likely for Davis; if not against the Lakers, then against the LA Clippers, with the forward stating, “I’m a step closer to getting back on the floor.”