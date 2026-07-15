Lakers Insider Ends Speculation About Bronny James Joining LeBron James on His Next Team

The question teams chasing LeBron James often ask themselves is whether they need to commit to getting Bronny too. Draymond Green and James Harden have declined their respective player options to create space for LeBron. Similarly, different teams are exploring alternative strategies, even including a growth plan for his son. However, Bronny is on a guaranteed contract entering his third season, and the Lakers have apparently made their decision.

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“While LeBron and Bronny playing together as teammates was one of the more incredible storylines following the 2024 NBA Draft, assumptions that the father and son staying linked going forward are false, according to league sources who were granted anonymity to discuss front-office strategies,” Dan Woike of The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

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“LeBron’s departure from the Lakers after eight seasons isn’t viewed as anything related to Bronny’s standing with the team. While anything can happen, the younger James, 21, is well-liked in the Lakers locker room and a respected worker who has improved greatly in his two years with the organization. He attended the Lakers’ Las Vegas Summer League win Saturday night and is a part of their veteran minicamp that began Monday.”

Even before LeBron’s free agency, whenever there were any trade rumors, his son’s name always came up. Nothing changed in summer 2026. Previously, insider Dave McMenamin had stated, “Once LeBron makes his decision on his next team, there could be a subsequent move made with Bronny.”

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That wasn’t the only report indicating a potential family package trade.

Imago February 4, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: R Luka Doncic 77 of the Los Angeles Lakers sits with Bronny James 9 and LeBron James 23 on the bench during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday February 4, 2025 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California. Clippers lose to Lakers, 97-122. JAVIER CARDONA/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20250204_zaa_p124_070 Copyright: xJavierxCardonax

“Trading Bronny James to wherever [LeBron James] goes is not a difficult thing for the Los Angeles Lakers to do because his salary is so small,” Laker Nation’s Trevor Lane said. “I think the best-case scenario, what we are talking about here is a second-round pick.”

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However, Woike’s recent report should end the exit talks about Bronny. Weeks ago, the Lakers guaranteed his $2.3 million salary, and a day later, LeBron announced he would leave after eight years. So, if the first father-and-son teammate duo doesn’t join forces again, they will be rivals for the first time.

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Bronny averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists with a 40.9/38.6/85.7 shooting split last season. The youngster made a late push into the rotation after the team lacked the attacking presence of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. He notably averaged 6.6 points over the last five Lakers games.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” James Jr said at the time. “I mean, in college, I didn’t get to play in March, so that’s something that’s gonna irk me for the rest of my life. And I got to do it in the playoffs, and that’s just the best feeling.”

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Bronny also notched 15.6 points on 56.4% shooting from the field and 45.6% from deep in 14 G League games last season. It’s now reasonable to assume that the developmental league is behind him, and if the youngster remains in LA, he will compete for (NBA) minutes with Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy, and Cameron Carr in the backcourt.

On a personal note, LeBron has always shown faith in Bronny and has made it clear to critics that his son deserves every minute of playing time that JJ Redick has given him. The 41-year-old said he was “super proud” of James Jr’s journey, especially after the frightening cardiac arrest he suffered three years ago at USC. So, Bronny will always have his dad’s support, regardless of the jersey colors he wears.

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Meanwhile, another exciting chapter seems to be developing in James’ NBA journey, with the outcome soon to be determined.

“The feel is those five teams remain in the mix, but a focus on Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia,” insider Shams Charania said on Tuesday. “And he’s made it clear he wants to be part of a team where he has a chance to compete for a championship. A new team environment and culture he can be a part of.”

Reports already indicate that money is no longer a priority for the veteran. While LeBron James has so far been silent about his decision, he was not going to ignore analysts questioning his ability.

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“If he goes to Miami, enjoy the Play-in tournament,” Chris Brockman bluntly said on the Rich Eisen Show.

Brockman even doubled down and stated that LeBron was going to be “a non-factor” next season.

However, instead of lashing out, LeBron shared the post on his story, adding 20+ laughing emojis to clearly dismiss the narrative.

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In his final season for the Lakers, the 22x All-Star accepted being the third option for the team. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals. In fact, he was back as the primary option against the Houston Rockets in the first round, since his co-stars were sidelined.

At the end of the season, LeBron humbly admitted that not being the main offensive player was a learning experience for him. But the NBA legend probably only did it because he believed in JJ Redick’s system and the team. What’s to say he wouldn’t do it again if he truly bought into a new team’s win-now goal?

The Heat (Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bam Adebayo), the Cavaliers (Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen), and the 76ers (Joel Embiid-Jaylen Brown) are already well-equipped teams for LeBron to come in and apply the finishing touch they need.