Lakers Insider Reveals Exactly What Fans Feared Ahead of Trade Deadline Amid LeBron James’ Uncertain Future

Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers struck gold with the Luka Doncic trade. And many fans believed that the front office might pull off something similar. Especially with Gianni Antetokounmpo’s availability in the market. And LA’s obvious interest, as they had expressed previously. Unfortunately, that’s not happening. The front office has been oddly silent, and the Feb 5 deadline is knocking on the door.

“They’re saying that they’re not able to or not going to fix what ails this roster. Now, what would the response be from, say, LeBron James, who could be in his final season?” Lakers insider Trevor Lane said. He says that there could be an air of unhappiness if the Lakers choose not to improve the roster before the trade deadline. But the team might instead keep the current lineup and wait until the summer to make major changes. Why?

“They could have upwards of about $57 million in cap space to spend.” Simply put, the Los Angeles Lakers could enter the summer with considerable space in cap room. However, the free agency pool appears thin, with LeBron James among the premier available stars. Therefore, the Lakers may shift toward trade routes. If Giannis signals interest in leaving the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles could combine that cap space with three first-round picks.

Imago Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts before shooting a free throw in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Now, the Lakers insider’s reference to nearly $57 million relates to a projected offseason reset rather than the current books. The Los Angeles Lakers presently show around $56 million over the cap, along with roughly $7 million above the tax threshold, and an estimated $22 million tax bill. However, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura both carry potential unrestricted free agency in 2026. If those large salaries leave, Los Angeles could realistically unlock close to $57 million in cap space, creating rare financial breathing room.

Meanwhile, several contracts shape that outlook. Luka Doncic remains locked into deals worth about $50 million, $54 million, and $58 million across future seasons. Austin Reaves earns nearly $14 million. Meanwhile, mid-tier contributors such as Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent earn around $12 million annually. These figures matter because removing LeBron’s approximate $53 million hit alone dramatically shifts cap space and distance from the tax apron, which restricts roster flexibility.

However, a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade before the February 5, 2026, deadline appears highly complex. Giannis earns about $54 million annually under his Milwaukee Bucks agreement. Because Los Angeles already sits above both the cap and tax apron, matching that salary requires sending multiple large contracts plus draft assets. And this is where Rui Hachimura could play a role, or at least open doors for trades for the LA Lakers.

Rui Hachimura could be the solution to the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade trouble

The Los Angeles Lakers forward, Rui Hachimura, is the third-highest earning player on the roster. In the 2025-26 season, he is earning $18.25 million. Now, after this season, the star will become an unrestricted free agent. However, he will have an opportunity to receive an extension. That would give him a salary of $27.4 million if the Lakers offer the extension and keep him.

“If Rui wants to extend at a number that you are not comfortable with, that you don’t want to pay Rui, and you’re going to go into the summer with him just being an unrestricted free agent,” Trevor Lane explained. “Or if you’re just going to go into the summer with him as an unrestricted free agent, period, you may want to move him now.”

Imago Jan 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In simple terms, the Lakers must evaluate Rui Hachimura’s future carefully. If management believes the roster cannot contend this season and plans major offseason changes, moving Hachimura becomes logical. The shifting of the 27-year-old will automatically empty an $18 million space for the team. Moreover, he could enter unrestricted free agency with a potential $27 million market range. Therefore, trading him now secures value, whereas waiting risks losing him without compensation.

So, for now, the Los Angeles Lakers are sitting in silence. It’s something that the fans had feared for a while. But given the current financial position and crucial roster sequence, silence looks like the perfect virtue. Meanwhile, LeBron James’ uncertain future remains the conversation nobody is avoiding. And Rui Hachimura’s contract suddenly holds great value (or maybe the greatest). With barely 2 days before the deadline, will LA make a move?