Lakers Insider Shuts Down LeBron James Trade Proposal to Heat After NBA Legend’s Invitation

“That is not a championship roster right now with the LA Lakers…” was the comment Udonis Haslem made when asked if LeBron James can win another championship in LA. Instead, he suggested another destination for King James, where he can have his last dance. “I do know a place where he is welcome and he will always be welcome,” said Udonis Haslem, pitching the Miami Heat as a potential team LeBron can move to in the coming weeks. This comes in the aftermath of comments made by Rich Paul, who made it clear that Lebron wants another ring before he calls it a day. With the Lakers looking at the future and building a team around Luka Doncic, it may very well be the end of LeBron’s time in LA. But do the Heat have the intention…or the players to make this deal happen?

NBA reporter Zach Lowe recently hosted The Athletic’s Dan Woike on a recent segment of his show, where he proposed a “Heat reunion trade.” Lowe proposed, “If we’re spitballing, the Lakers have, I guess, sniffed around Wiggins. I didn’t really understand any of those trade rumors”. But Woike quickly dismissed those rumors, stating, “They’re not interested in Andrew Wiggins. I think I can put that…. I think I can put that to bed. Um, I’m pretty confident on that”.

Zach Lowe visibly breathed a sigh of relief as he added, “Wiggins for LeBron James was too low of a price.” However, Lowe still continued to vouch for Miami being the perfect end-of-career destination for LeBron, since it’s “a place where, like LeBron has been, and knows, and there’s like a certain romanticism to that and like, Herro plus LeBron plus Bam plus, you know, I think they can still aggregate”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters February 3, 2011; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) points and smiles during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

AD

With Jimmy Butler joining the Golden State Warriors earlier in the year, Miami has an open vacancy for a veteran presence. The team is filled with some amazing young stars, from Tyler Herro to Bam Adebayo to the new recruit, Kasper Jakucionis. But it clearly lacks championship experience and leadership, traits that LeBron James has in abundance. Although it’s clear that Andrew Wiggins will not be enough to sway the Lakers. However, what about if two more star players are added to the mix?

Will the Lakers sanction a trade for LeBron James in exchange for three young stars from Miami?

One of the most recent moves the Miami Heat made to put themselves in a competitive position was making a trade for Norman Powell. The Clippers’ issues in contract negotiations and desire to acquire Bradley Beal reportedly allowed this trade to occur. Everyone was impressed with this pick, with Heat legend Dwyane Wade even saying, “For the Heat to get a player like that, with Bam [Adebayo], with Tyler [Herro] as the 1, 2 options, it’s like ‘All right, all right. Let’s go! ’”. Now, from the looks of it, Powell could be used as a potential bargaining chip to bring LeBron back to Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to a recent article by ‘Heavy’ reporter Max Dible, the Heat could trade Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Kel’el Ware to the Los Angeles Lakers for LeBron James. Sure, it’s hard to believe a scenario where this would work. After all, the Heat had earlier rejected a package of Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, the No. 20 pick, and other draft assets for Kevin Durant. However, LeBron James is not Kevin Durant. He is a player with a rich history with the Miami Heat, and the organization can make big strides if it means acquiring him. The Lakers might be interested too since, as Zach Lowe highlighted in the episode, “[The Heat] have salary attached to decent players. They have a young rim-running center that Luka [Doncic] can grow with in Kel’el Ware”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both Norman Powell (five-year, $90 million) and Andrew Wiggins (four-year, $109 million) have contracts that can end after the 2025-2026 season. That is, if Wiggins does not pick up his player option. Meanwhile, LeBron James might not end up playing for more than a year before finally hanging up his boots. There are several factors to consider. No matter what, there is no denying that Udonis Haslem will not be the only person excited to see LeBron return to Miami. But does this move make sense from Miami’s perspective? Will LeBron wanna move back to the East Coast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.