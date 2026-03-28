Lakers Introduce Interim PA Announcer vs. Nets, JJ Redick Opens Up on Lawrence Tanter’s “Iconic” Legacy

For 40 years, one voice has been the soundtrack to Los Angeles Lakers basketball, but on Friday night, that iconic sound fell silent. The familiar cadence that once echoed through the rafters at Crypto.com Arena has long been as much a part of the experience as the action on the court. More often than not, that voice turned routine moments into unforgettable ones, shaping memories for generations of fans. One such voice belongs to Los Angeles Lakers legend Lawrence Tanter.

His calls have punctuated championships, buzzer‑beaters, and every iconic moment at Crypto.com Arena. However, the Lakers announced that Tanter will not be present for Friday’s match against the Brooklyn Nets, as he takes time to address a personal health issue.

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When asked about Tanter’s absence, head coach JJ Redick emphasized his significance to the franchise. “He’s an iconic voice. Playing against the Lakers for 15 years and, you know, back when the, the things used to fall, whatever those, you know, I don’t know what they are, but the things used to fall, you know, played against them in the finals…It’s almost a comfort level, with him being in this arena,” the 41-year-old told reporters.

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The Lakers announced Tanter’s absence and introduced interim PA announcer Jason Barquero, who served in the role for the night. Luka Doncic put on yet another epic performance, scoring over 40 points with eight rebounds in a 116–99 win over the Nets. Still, Tanter’s absence was felt by both fans and players.

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Tanter, fondly known as LT, has been the voice of the purple and gold since the 1982–83 NBA season, making him the longest-tenured PA announcer in franchise history.

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Lawrence Tanter’s legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers

Tanter is known as an old-school announcer with a signature baritone voice. He has narrated eras spanning from Showtime to the dominance of Shaquille O’Neal, the brilliance of Kobe Bryant, and the championship run led by LeBron James—a tenure that includes 10 NBA titles and 16 Western Conference crowns.

But what many don’t know is that Tanter started his career in LA radio in the 1970s at KJLH. He built a background in late‑night jazz programming before landing his Lakers gig through connections like Jamaal Wilkes. He was actually hired full‑time by Jerry Buss, working at The Forum for 16 years before moving to Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena).

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Known for his professional, understated delivery, “Koooo‑Beeee Bryant,” “Laker Girrrrrrls,” or “too many steps” on travel charges, Tanter avoided the overly theatrical style common among modern PA announcers. His voice framed unforgettable moments, from Bryant’s 81-point game to emotional tributes following his passing.

Tanter being away really shows how rare voices like his are in sports. You don’t come across announcers who stick with one team for decades and become part of the experience itself.

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Take Bob Sheppard, for example – the longtime voice of the New York Yankees. He spent over 50 years with the team, calling thousands of games and earning the nickname “The Voice of God.”

Then there’s Eddie Palladino, who has been the voice of the Boston Celtics since 2003 and is something fans instantly recognize when they walk into the arena.

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Tanter belongs in that same group. After four decades with the Lakers, his voice isn’t just part of the game – it is part of the Lakers experience.

Though he briefly left Los Angeles in the 1990s for a radio role in Sacramento, Tanter returned and remained a constant presence courtside. A devoted jazz enthusiast, he has always maintained a low profile despite his iconic status.

For a team gearing up for a deep playoff run, the absence of its longtime voice leaves a noticeable void, one that the Lakers hope to fill again soon.