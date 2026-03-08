Lakers Issue Public Warning Over LA Event Ahead of Knicks Game

More than 26,000 runners will take to the streets of LA on Sunday. The much-coveted 2026 Los Angeles Marathon will unravel on Sunday, March 8. As you can understand, LA’s infamous traffic will go haywire for the prestigious event. Therefore, the Los Angeles Lakers organization took to their X handle to issue an important advisory for the fans ahead of the New York Knicks showdown at Crypto.com Arena.

They wrote that the event will significantly affect traffic across Los Angeles. Officials may close or restrict several roads along the marathon route throughout the day. Anyone traveling in the city, especially those heading to the Lakers vs Knicks game, should leave earlier than usual and allow extra time to avoid delays and reach their destination on time.

The Los Angeles Marathon has triggered major street closures across downtown, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Century City, with disruptions beginning as early as 3 a.m. The race route stretches from Dodger Stadium to Brentwood and has shut down dozens of streets.

Landmarks such as Capitol Records Tower, Olvera Street, Rodeo Drive, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame sit along the affected path. However, officials will reopen roads gradually as runners pass through each section. Meanwhile, authorities are keeping most freeways open, although they have closed some off-ramps, and delays are affecting nearby side streets.

As a result, officials expect congestion to peak around 9 a.m. local time. For smoother travel, drivers can check Caltrans QuickMap for live speeds, cameras, and CHP incident updates. Authorities also advise choosing alternate routes away from the marathon course and planning for festival-related closures in Century City that may continue until evening.

And while the marathon will keep the City of Angels busy on Sunday, the NBA will also take centerstage. Simply because the home team, the Los Angeles Lakers, will take on the New York Knicks in a crucial West vs East matchup.

Lakers vs Knicks: injury updates, starting lineup, and more

The Los Angeles Lakers have three major concerns to deal with ahead of Sunday’s game. Star forward Maxi Kleber is dealing with a back injury. Therefore, the team has listed him as day-to-day for the Knicks matchup. Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton’s left knee soreness kept him out of action on Friday’s game against the Pacers. And the medical team has continued him on the day-to-day list. At the same time, LeBron James’ elbow injury also makes his appearance against the Knicks questionable.

On the other hand, the Knicks only have to deal with Mile McBride’s absence, as surgery for a core muscle injury will keep him away until the playoffs.

Potential starting five:

Los Angeles Lakers New York Knicks Luka Doncic Jalen Brunson Austin Reaves Josh Hart Marcus Smart Mikal Bridges LeBron James (DD) OG Anunoby Deandre Ayton (DD) Karl-Anthony Towns

Well, the LA Lakers will play against the Knicks despite the 2026 Los Angeles Marathon. The team has issued a crucial traffic heads-up for the fans, hoping to help them avoid any inconvenience. Meanwhile, both teams are ready for some basketball action. So, who will win?