Lakers’ Jersey Reveal Ignites Furious Backlash as NBA’s New Nike Initiative Emerges

The Lakers are used to jersey reveals becoming events, but Nike’s latest design has created a very different kind of attention. The NBA and Nike have unveiled special jerseys as part of a new initiative centered on the league’s oldest franchises. What was supposed to celebrate basketball heritage has instead triggered backlash.

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The Lakers supporters raise a simple question: Did Nike push the modern look too far?

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Nike and the NBA introduced the Specter Edition as part of the new Standard Issue Collection, targeting teams whose roots trace back to the league’s earliest chapters. The inaugural group includes the Kings, Pistons, Hawks, Warriors, Knicks, 76ers, Lakers, and Celtics.

It gave the launch a distinctively historical foundation across the league.

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The concept will not end with this launch, either, as the league plans to make a new Special Edition uniform an annual tradition.

The Lakers’ design has a dramatic change from its familiar appearance. It uses a matte black and dark charcoal base, with a smoky violet from the bottom hem. A streetwear-inspired fit. Meanwhile, the most noticeable change comes on the chest.

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The Nike swoosh sits prominently in the center above the player number. And the Lakers’ branding is much smaller and pushed in between the swoosh and the number.

That choice has become the centerpiece of the backlash.

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Lakers Fans Turn on Nike’s New Design

The reaction across social media was immediate and largely unforgiving. One fan dismissed the entire release with three words: “Jerseys ugly AF.” Another went after the placement of the Lakers’ branding, arguing that shrinking the franchise name sends the wrong message.

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“Trash, why tf is the lakers brand soo small, makes it look like the player is bigger then the franchise. Not a good message,” the fan wrote.

That complaint goes deeper than a preference for purple and gold. The Lakers’ name is one of the most recognizable identities in basketball, and supporters expect the franchise itself to remain visually dominant on its own uniform.



By making the Nike logo the central feature and reducing the team branding to a smaller position, the design has created a hierarchy that some fans see as fundamentally backward.

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Nike’s attempt to connect the Lakers to their history has also failed to satisfy supporters who want something more familiar.

Instead of another experimental uniform, one fan had a much simpler request: “Bruh just bring back the blue throwback jersey.” The response captures the divide surrounding the launch. Fans are not necessarily rejecting the idea of honoring history.

Fans appeared to question why that history needs a drastic modern twist.

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The criticism then moved beyond the jersey itself. With LeBron James gone, one supporter joked, “Bron leaves, and we turn into the Flippers.” The fan seemed to have aimed at the Clippers, but it reflects a broader frustration with the direction of the Lakers brand.

For a franchise accustomed to iconic players, recognizable colors and instantly identifiable uniforms, an unpopular redesign can feel bigger than a piece of merchandise.

Some fans are even hoping the market rejects the experiment altogether.

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“This genuinely pissed me off. I hope this jersey gets zero sales and they are forced to get rid of it entirely,” one supporter wrote. That reaction turns the controversy into something Nike can actually measure.

The first Specter jersey was supposed to make the Lakers part of a new celebration of the league’s oldest franchise. Instead, it has exposed how fiercely fans guard the identity attached to that name.

And that’s a real test that Nike have for an initiative designed to return every year.