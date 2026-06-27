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Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr Sends Strong Message to Luka Doncic & Co After Revealing Body Transformation Plan

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Pranav Kotai

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Jun 27, 2026 | 1:07 AM EDT

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Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr Sends Strong Message to Luka Doncic & Co After Revealing Body Transformation Plan

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Pranav Kotai

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Jun 27, 2026 | 1:07 AM EDT

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The Los Angeles Lakers showed faith in Cameron Carr when they traded up a spot and gave cash considerations just to acquire him. This was not lost on the 21-year-old during his introductory news conference on Friday. He came in with two things to say- one about his body, and one about his role and together, they amounted to the clearest locker room statement a Lakers rookie has made in years.

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“First things first, play defense, I feel like I’ve got to show that I’m the best defender here,” Carr said to the reporters. “That’s what I’m here to do. I was a primary ball handler at Baylor, but that has not always been my role. In high school, I was an off-ball player. I had the best point guard in the country, Elliot Cadeau, so he set the table for me and made it very easy for me.

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“I feel like now, stepping into an organization with people with the same type of mindset and abilities, it only makes my job easier. I’ve just got to cut and dunk the ball for them, and run in transition. But first things first is establishing a defensive consistency and showing I can be dominant or a plus on the defensive end as someone they would like to guard the best player.”

That last line, “guard the best player,” is the one that should matter most to JJ Redick. It isn’t a throwaway line. It’s a direct message to the coaching staff and to the locker room, and the subtext is hard to miss.

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Because the Lakers have a problem. Both Doncic and Reaves are among the team’s weakest defenders. They lack the size to contain certain matchups and the instincts to stay in front of their assignments. ESPN analyst Jay Williams went as far as to say he doesn’t know how the Lakers can have Reaves on the same team as Luka, given the defensive liability concerns the backcourt pairing creates.

Reaves himself ranks in the 93rd percentile in off-ball chaser defense but continues to struggle in isolation situations- a weakness that teams routinely exploit in the playoffs. The Lakers survived it deep into the season, but the issue was never resolved. It was deferred. Carr is arriving into that specific vacuum.

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The feeling for the 21-year-old to be a Laker is still settling in. Cameron Carr even said, “It didn’t feel real for the first couple minutes” about him wearing the threads of Purple and Gold. But the reality is not lost on him, especially the teaming up with Luka and AR.

There is history here that makes his pledge resonate even louder. The last time a Lakers draft pick walked in and declared defense as his calling card, the franchise won five championships. Then-coach Jerry West pulled an unheralded rookie Michael Cooper aside in 1978 and told him directly:

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“I already have scorers. I need somebody to play defense.”

Cooper embraced that identity, and he became a key rotational piece on a five-title team built around Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

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Carr, with a 7-foot-0.75 wingspan, a 42.5-inch max vertical, and a 10.46-second lane-agility time, is built for that exact assignment. Averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game is impressive.

He also made his presence felt on defense by disrupting passing lanes and altering shots at the rim, finishing with 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals per game and 45 total blocks for Baylor.

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He profiles as a 3-and-D wing with secondary scoring potential, the type who can space out a starting unit, attack closeouts in a straight line, and rise above the rim on cuts and putbacks.

Scouts have drawn comparisons to Devin Vassell: a complementary scorer who thrives in transition and in spot-up situations, capable of producing without needing isolation touches or ball screens. That is precisely what Luka Doncic needs placed next to him.

I mean, that’s a heck of an organization to walk into, especially the level of guys that I’m getting to play with and just be around every day. So, just be a sponge as much as possible and just soak up all the information that they give and man, just learn. You don’t get to wake up and be teammates with them every single day. So, just accept it and learn every single day, take it step by step.”

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That humility is the other piece of this. Carr isn’t walking in to redefine his role. He’s walking in to fill a gap the Lakers have been papering over.

Already planning more off-ball duties and letting Doncic and Reaves know that he will be waiting for a cutting or dunking opportunity, proves Carr has the IQ to be an NBA star.

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Carr addressed it openly and called the gym his “second home,” and he knows the goal is to put on some muscle.

Cameron Carr Addresses the Weight Question Head-On and the Lakers Need Him to Answer It

The weight concern is real, and Carr knows it. The one notable concern coming out of the combine remained his weight at just 184.4 pounds, as he still has a thin frame physically.

He was the lightest player at the combine among all prospects measuring at least 6-foot-3, a glaring number for someone being asked to guard the best player on the floor every night in the NBA.

“First things first, got to put on some weight. That’s going to be an emphasis, be in the weight room as much as possible. It’s going to be my second home…Overall, it’s going to be exciting. I know I keep saying it and it’s repetitive, but man, y’all don’t understand how much of a joy it is and blessing to be here in this situation. So just learn and follow in their footsteps.”

But he’s nearly 10 pounds heavier than he was listed during the season, meaning the transformation has already begun. He didn’t wait to be drafted to start. That is intent.

The NBA is littered with precedent for why this matters. Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the league weighing under 200 pounds before putting on 52 pounds of muscle to become the Greek Freak.

Lonzo Ball, another long and wiry perimeter player, added muscle after his rookie season and stated the extra bulk directly helped him both attacking the basket and guarding bigger players. The blueprint exists.

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Pranav Kotai

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Pranav Kotai is an editor at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. Having previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His insightful coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers’ decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav holds experience of skills in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from a reputed institute, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, proficiency in storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical abilities to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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Tanay Sahai

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