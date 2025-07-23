Lakers Land Lauri Markkanen in Surprise $27.2M Trade Idea Involving LeBron & Austin Reaves

This off-season rumor mill’s been working overtime—like it downed six espressos and decided chaos was a full-time job. We’ve already seen Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Desmond Bane, Porzingis, and Turner do the NBA shuffle coast to coast. It’s been wild, it’s been fun, and it’s far from over. Because now, we’ve got whispers louder than usual about Lauri Markkanen. Yep, picture him in the purple and gold of the Lakers. Now hold your horses—this ain’t happening yet. But if it does? The NBA world might just combust. Because it’d send LeBron James and Austin Reaves to Cleveland. That’s… a lot to process.

The Jazz really dropped the ball with Markkanen. Now, they got a player who wants out, with no potential suitors. Why? Well, they overinflated his price, and no one wants to touch him with a ten-foot pole. “But ultimately the Jazz held such a high asking price that they couldn’t get a deal done. And this is nothing new for Utah,” said Trevor Lane on The Basketball Bulletin. But the way this off-season’s gone, you can’t help but wonder what else could be on the cards.

As of now, the Finnisher’s loyalty still lies with the Beehive State. But who said that has to last? Just have a look at what HoopsWire cooked up, in a wild 5-team trade idea that sends Bron and AR to the Cavs, while sending Markkanen to the Showtime:

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: F LeBron James, G Austin Reaves, C Walker Kessler, 2027 first-round pick (lottery-protected via Miami Heat) and save $27.2 million

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: F Lauri Markkanen, F De’Andre Hunter, G/F Max Strus

Utah Jazz Receive: PG Darius Garland, F Maxi Kleber

Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Jarrett Allen

Brooklyn Nets Receive: F Grant Williams, F Jarred Vanderbilt, 2027 first-round pick (top-2 protected via Dallas Mavericks)

via Imago Jan 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dribbles against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Will it truly benefit the Lakers, though? The $27.2 mil cap relief is nice, but Markkanen’s profile might not perfectly align with their vision. He’s not LeBron, and he’s not Reaves. Still, the kid can hoop, and the LakeShow won’t complain about adding a scorer of his caliber.

Lauri Markkanen to the Lakers might not be the worst thing in the world

Lauri Markkanen brings more than height and good looks—he delivers buckets with style and efficiency, averaging 19 PPG on a slick 57% true shooting last season. The man launches threes like he’s allergic to the paint, and in a lineup next to Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt, that’s exactly what the Lakers need. Sure, saying goodbye to LeBron’s wizardry and Reaves’ glue-guy grit hurts more than a rolled ankle. But this deal gives the Lakers fresh legs, fresh spacing, and finally, some direction. It’s pace, space, and shoot—the new gospel at Crypto.com Arena. And maybe, just maybe, a little peace.

Defensively? Yeah, that’s where it gets awkward—Markkanen posted a rough 122.5 defensive rating last year, and nobody’s calling him a stopper. But when you toss him into the mix with Vanderbilt’s chaos and a rim-protecting tree like Jaxson Hayes or Alex Len, there’s hope. LeBron’s exit takes away some defensive IQ, but it also takes away $50 million in cap clout. This trade doesn’t just flip the script—it hands the Lakers a brand-new playbook. Markkanen gives them elite shooting, a defined identity, and breathing room. It’s not a rebuild. It’s a reboot—with stretch, swagger, and surprising upside.

via Imago Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball up court ahead of Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lauri Markkanen might not have the glitz and glamor the Lakers usually chase, but he brings something they sorely need. His tenacity, grit, and no-nonsense approach offer a refreshing contrast to the Hollywood shine. Sometimes, substance beats style—and Markkanen’s workmanlike game might just be the grounding force they crave. The Jazz would miss him for sure.