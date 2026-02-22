Lakers Legend Faces Backlash After Strange Luka Doncic Criticism on Live TV

The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers was close, with the Lakers eventually taking a 125-122 win. However, the real spark came before the opening tip, from within the studio. Instead of focusing on matchups or rotations, it was strangely about Lakers superstar Luka Doncic and his demeanor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“For me, when I watch teams, I like teams that are locked in,” Lakers legend Robert Horry said on the Spectrum Sportsnet broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, “I don’t want no antics. I just want you to play. I don’t want no smiling… All of these antics and talking to the crowd, I don’t want none of that. I want you to be locked in, go out and get a win, let everybody know you mean business, and there’s no playing around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The message wasn’t subtle or random, and it was clearly aimed at Doncic. The Slovenian guard is known for an expressive, often playful style on the court, which has long been part of his identity: smiling after drilling step-backs, constant chatter with fans courtside, animated exchanges with referees. That visible emotion has made many fans, and now, detractors.

This isn’t the first time Horry has called out Doncic. Back in 2025, the seven-time champion criticized the guard’s defensive engagement and his habit of continuing to engage with officials, suggesting that it affects his rhythm and focus. He hinted that Doncic was wasting his energy, something he could use on the following possessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Now, the critique has expanded beyond defense. Horry’s argument this time is more philosophical, especially considering the era he comes from. Playing in the 90s and mid-2000s, the forward played in systems with the Houston Rockets, Lakers, and the San Antonio Spurs which focused on discipline, with celebration coming after the job was done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans Fire Back at Robert Horry Legend Over Luka Doncic Comments

Social media immediately lite up after Robert Horry’s controversial criticism of Luka Doncic, and Lakers fans didn’t waste any time responding to his comments, with many feeling that he crossed a line.

“I’m sorry, but some people should stay quiet sometimes…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Apr 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reaches to steal the ball from Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This reaction reflected the frustration many felt instead of outrage. These fans felt that Horry didn’t need to publicly question demeanor, especially when Doncic performs at an elite level. That night, he put up 38 points and 11 assists in the win against the Clippers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another group chalked it up to generational differences instead of outright hostility.

“Horry is from the old school is all. Times change. I remember a time Kobe wouldn’t shake the opponents hand and barely acknowledge their existence until the game or series was over.”

This perspective highlights the stoicism many old-school legends Horry played with had: Hakeem Olajuwon, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan, for instance. Players engage differently nowadays, but that doesn’t mean they’re less competitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others went much further, interpreting his comments as a direct attack on Luka’s drive for the game.

“He’s questioning Luka’s desire to win and his competitive spirit?! Is he f*ing high… when it comes to the biggest psycho killer mentality in the NBA he’s #1. Horry is a jealous hater.”

For many of Doncic’s supporters, his fire, trash talk, and smiling is just an extension of his competitive edge, not evidence of distraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the historical example that flipped the entire argument.

“The greatest Laker of all time Magic Johnson had the biggest smile in the league.”

If smiling is disqualifying, how does Horry reconcile that with the franchise icon whose joy was a central part of the Lakers’ identity.

Then came the sharpest critique, suggesting Horry’s backlash isn’t just disagreement with Doncic’s style.

“Is there anything he could say to make it more obvious he doesn’t understand Luka?”

Some fans believe that Horry is evaluating Doncic through an outdated lens, applying standards that no longer fit in the current era.