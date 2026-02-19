Lakers Legend’s Son Reveals How LeBron James, Luka Doncic Handed Him “Welcome to the League” Moment

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The bright lights don’t wait for rookies to settle in. Sometimes they arrive all at once. For San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper, that realization hit during an NBA Cup knockout game in Los Angeles. Speaking on the Cousins podcast with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, the son of Lakers champion Ron Harper described the moment he shared the floor with LeBron James and Luka Doncic and finally felt like an NBA player.

“I think we play the Lakers in the Cup in LA to make it to Vegas,” Harper said. “Like it’s being on the floor with like Luka, LeBron, all of them guys. Like, when I was on the floor, I was like, I’m here. The lights are a little brighter than usual. Yeah, that was a moment. It made me feel like I belong. Cuz I usually get nervous feeling games. I was ready to go out of the gate.”

Harper came off the bench and posted 13 points, three assists, and three rebounds in 20 minutes as the Spurs won and advanced to the tournament finals. The performance mattered, but the opponent mattered more. Because for him, this wasn’t just another game. It was facing the player he considers the greatest ever.

That experience wasn’t unique inside the Harper household. Ron Harper Jr., currently on a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, revealed his own version of a league introduction after earning his first start and immediately being assigned to guard Kevin Durant.

“First game I ever scored. I remember, I hit my first three over KD, and then last week was the first opportunity I ever got to start, and I go in there and Joe like ‘Yeah, go get KD.’”

“So it was kind of like just throwing you to the fire, and you go out there, he’s all of seven foot, he’s getting the ball every play, every play coming to him, and you just thinking just don’t let him score. Don’t let him score. And man, I did a good job a couple of times, but one time he just took me right to that elbow, and I felt like I played perfect defense. He just shot it right over me.”

Two different situations. Same lesson. Young players don’t gradually enter the NBA. The NBA introduces itself immediately. For Dylan, however, the moment carried added meaning because of a long-running debate at home.

Dylan Harper selects LeBron James as his GOAT over his father’s preference, Michael Jordan

Harper openly sides with LeBron James in the GOAT argument, while his father backs former teammate Michael Jordan. “We go back and forth all of the time,” Harper said. “But he has great respect for LeBron.”

“I go with what I see with my own two eyes. I didn’t get a chance to see the Michael Jordan era. I ain’t that old. I didn’t get to see the Michael Jordan era. I was able to see the LeBron James era.”

That perspective explains why sharing the court with James mattered more than a stat line. The night validated his confidence before his numbers ever could.

Since then, Harper has carved out a steady role in the Spurs rotation, averaging 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 21.1 minutes while shooting 46.7% from the field for a team in the contender tier.

Because of that, the Lakers game no longer stands as a one-off moment. It became the starting point. The night a rookie stopped feeling like a prospect and started playing as he belonged.