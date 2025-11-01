Lakers Legend Saw Luka Doncic And Changed Stance After 44-Point Night vs Grizzlies

Three games and three 40-plus-point masterclasses, Luka Doncic has been on a tear this season, with whispers growing that he might be the “Jordan of this era.” The Slovenian star sliced through the Memphis Grizzlies’ defense for 44 points in a 117-112 NBA Cup opener. Lakers legend James Worthy saw it all, and he had something to say about Doncic.

“LuKa just does it in style. He does it very easily. He to me never gets to third or fourth gear… always in second gear. But his actions and his footwork, his ability, and the way he handles the ball, his being a major threat… being unpredictable,” Worthy made his admiration clear before highlighting what makes it hard for the opposition to guard him.

“You don’t know what he’s going to do. You don’t know where he’s going to pull up for that 40ft three or whether he’s going to get inside of you and cause a foul or make a lob pass. You just don’t know how to guard him because he’s just has so much uh in his toolbox,” Worthy further added. But mind you, this wasn’t the tone just a week ago.

The Lakers took on the Golden State Warriors on opening night, but Luka’s 43-point explosion wasn’t enough to take the win. After the 119-109 loss, Worthy was blunt: “They blitzed Luka, they blitzed Reaves a lot, and they did not counter that.” He also called out the supporting cast, saying, “Rui [Hachimura] didn’t have the type of game he’s going to need to have. They’re going to have to find a way to get him involved early.” Surprisingly, tonight, he had a different take.

“It’s good to see a team that can handle pressure and overcome a deficit and keep their calm and cool and stay on point,” Worthy said postgame. “I thought the third quarter after they went down, I thought that’s what they did in the third. The defensive pressure picked up.”

He also pointed to one particular moment, saying, “Marcus Smart once again, he just—one dive that he did just kind of turned the defense up a little bit, and I think that’s what got them going.” For a team struggling with early injuries, including LeBron James (sciatica) and Gabe Vincent (ankle), this composure, defense-first approach was exactly what Worthy had demanded, and they delivered.

Worthy previously had also made a critique of Doncic, tying it to his own legendary teammate, Magic Johnson. He explained to viewers that Magic’s genius thrived because his teammates were ready before he took over. Tonight, his vision seemed to be coming to fruition.

James Worthy sees the shift in Luka Doncic’s leadership

The Los Angeles Lakers’ turnaround wasn’t about a new playbook, but tempo and trust. LA was down by 14 at the half (69-55), and instead of folding, they cranked up the defense and used the third quarter only to make the Grizzlies’ 42 in the 2nd quarter look useless. Marcus Smart’s energy on defense was infectious, and Doncic dictated every offensive possession, controlling the floor with his trademark slow pace. The Lakers held the Grizz to just 22 points in the third and scored 33(!) on their end.

Even without center Deandre Ayton, who had to exit the game after halftime, the supporting cast found ways to contribute. Austin Reaves made two threes, Jaxson Hayes anchored the paint, and the ball was swung fast. Worthy clearly took notice of their change, and he saw the proof of the Lakers‘ effort.

For Doncic, his performance didn’t just silence critics but reshaped the view of one of the franchise’s most respected voices. Worthy, who once called for balance, now found himself praising the composed leader the Lakers had traded for: “They stayed calm, kept their cool and stayed on point.”

It’s rare for a legend to change its views so fast. But then again, Luka Doncic has made a career from changing games, and perhaps now, minds too.