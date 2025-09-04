Lakers Legend Sends Message Against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Greece Before EuroBasket Qualification

Only one game remains in the EuroBasket 2025 group stage, and it will decide who will advance to the Round of 16. Team Greece, who struggled in the previous matchup against Bosnia & Herzegovina, now has Giannis Antetokounmpo back to take on Team Spain. Most likely due to this, and other factors, Greece reportedly held a -6.5 odds going into the matchup. However, even amidst poor odds, loyalty for the national team stands. Pau Gasol recently showed that to his NBA fans.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend recently took to his official Instagram account to share a post with his 2 million followers. The same highlighted a picture of the Team Spain squad, comprising of both the players and the coaching staff. Another picture showed the players standing in attention right before the game kickoff. Pau Gasol sent his love to the players through these pictures, and a caption that, when translated, reads “Trust in this team. Trust in #LaFamilia. Go, @baloncestoesp!!!!”.

This is a developing story.