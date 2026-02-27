Lakers Legend Urges LeBron James to Leave Amid 3-Game Winless Slump

The report that LeBron James’ eighth season with the Lakers is his last is not dying down. Add to this the probability of him retiring for good is also on the table. With a mixed bag of form, even a former champion and Purple and Gold franchise legend wants Bron to take the exit from LA.

“I just thought it was laughable, you know, coming from one of the greatest players that ever played a game, to say that it was harder, it’s harder to play now than it was then,” said Byron Scott on Brown Bag Mornings106. The 3x NBA champion even said he is ready to see him go away from the Lakers. “Yeah. You know, I mean, as I said, I’m a fan, but you know, I don’t mince words either. I think this should be his last year here.”

He further clarified that this should be LeBron James’ final year with the Lakers, and the 22x All-Star should continue with a new team. With Austin Reaves emergence as the second option behind Luka Doncic, it makes sense why Scott opines about Bron’s departure. The last few games have been a series of uncharacteristic plays.

Bron missed an open layup against the LA Clippers. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old missed a game-winner against the Magic. Then today he had five points, three rebounds, and two assists while shooting 2/7 from the field in his first 19 minutes against the Suns.

LeBron James ended the night with 15 points, but still went 0-3 on his shots from beyond the arc. His production didn’t help his team win to a 110-113 loss to the Suns. For just the third time this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have lost three games on the trot. And for the second game in a row, they missed the game-deciding shot.

The Lakers entered Thursday’s game 24th in defensive rating, and the same problems continued. Rotations were slow, and rim protection was nonexistent. These all issues exist when the Lakers have their Big3. But the net rating of Doncic, Reaves, and LeBron James remains -8.4. Clearly a sign to move on.

Options for LeBron James’ exit

Bron’s performance dip comes at a time when his future with the Los Angeles Lakers looks bleak. The 41-year-old’s $52.7 million expiring contract looks less likely to be renewed. With him being a free agent, he can decide his own fate, and that’s why multiple teams have been linked. First is the reunion and a farewell with the native franchise Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Cavs can add James only if he agrees to a steep pay cut. The 4x NBA champion has to settle for around $49.2 million. A small sacrifice to return home is not a bad option. But there is another team in the running. A reunion with Stephen Curry is also on the cards.

“I might be wrong, but I wanted to go on the record,” Simmons said. “I think it’s going to be Golden State. That would be my bet”. Veteran analyst Bill Simmons stated that the fans have dreamed of LeBron James joining Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors. As one chapter potentially ends, the legacy of Bron will have a new chapter.