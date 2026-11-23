A month into the season, the Lakers floated as the No.1 team in the West for a significant time. In fact, they seem like legit contenders. But their impressive start has not convinced the front office to stand pat. With Luka Doncic leading a 14–3 squad, Rob Pelinka is already looking toward the trade deadline for ways to strengthen the roster. One proposed target could bring a significant offensive upgrade, but acquiring him would come with financial and roster-building complications.

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“We’ll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see. We think this team has a real chance to make a run, so we want to give the group as much talent as we can,” Pelinka said, speaking on Spectrum SportsNet’s Lakers pregame show on Friday.

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Pelinka confirmed that Los Angeles intends to explore the trade market.

He also cautioned against getting carried away by the early-season success, acknowledging that the Lakers still have to evaluate their roster before making decisions. However, his comments give the front office a clear mandate to look for upgrades.

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That brings Naz Reid into the conversation.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley recently pitched the Charlotte Hornets big man as a potential Lakers target, noting that Los Angeles had already checked on his availability during the offseason. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski has also reported that Reid has a “very high” chance of being traded.

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Naz Reid’s appeal is easy to understand.

The 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year can stretch the floor, score around the basket, and provide another option at center behind Walker Kessler. Pairing him with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves could create more opportunities through pick-and-rolls. Meanwhile, his shooting would give JJ Redick another frontcourt option capable of spacing the floor.

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However, Reid’s five-year, $125 million contract makes the move complicated.

He is earning approximately $23.3 million this season, and his shooting efficiency (33.6% from the arc) has dipped during his first campaign in Charlotte. The Hornets also benched him for the second half of an October 28 loss to Detroit after coach Charles Lee said he had failed to meet the team’s standards.

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That episode adds another layer to his uncertain situation, although neither side has established that it reflects a lasting rift.

For the Lakers, the challenge is finding a trade package without sacrificing too much of their rotation. The Lakers have limited draft capital after acquiring Kessler. No draft capital. They would likely need to offer young players and salary-matching pieces to make a deal work.

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Given his productive start off the bench, the team can’t afford to move Sandro Mamukelashvili. So, the package could involve a veteran like Jarred Vanderbilt along with some young pieces/

Reid offers the kind of versatility the Lakers could use.

But Pelinka must weigh the upgrade against its cost. His willingness to explore the market is clear; whether Reid becomes a realistic target remains another question.