Lakers Lose $15.7 Million Target as OKC Finds Solution to Jalen Williams’ Injury Absence

On Oct. 25, Jalen Williams went down late in the third game of the season with a fractured left fibula and a dislocated ankle, leaving the champions with a hole on the wing. Two weeks later, OKC has reportedly filled part of it with a player it once drafted. The Thunder are bringing back Nique Clifford, and the Lakers were among the teams that wanted him.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Kings are trading Clifford to Oklahoma City for two second-round picks. “The injury-plagued Thunder receive a piece on the wings in Clifford,” Charania wrote, noting that Clifford was out of the Sacramento rotation and that the Kings “worked collaboratively to move” him elsewhere. The picks are Utah’s 2028 second and Minnesota’s 2030 second, according to The Kings Herald.

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HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto added that the Lakers and the Denver Nuggets had also shown interest before the deal was completed. For the Thunder, the roster math is simple, Scotto said: “OKC’s Dalen Terry is on a non-guaranteed deal and can be waived for Clifford to take his 15th spot.”

The fit is clear from the injury list. Williams’ surgery was followed by a plan to reevaluate him before the end of the regular season, which suggests the Thunder are bracing for a long absence. Cason Wallace tore his left labrum in the same game, and Chet Holmgren’s patellar tendon tear will keep him out for eight to 10 weeks.

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Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti summed up Williams’ toughness after the injury. “He’s as tough as they come,” Presti said. That kind of resilience has been tested already, and Clifford is a depth move rather than a replacement.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, OKC had up to 21 future second-round picks available to trade, and Clifford’s salary is $3.2 million this season, $3.4 million next year and a $6 million team option after that. The deal does not hard-cap the Thunder at the second apron, because a trade exception created in the offseason was used to acquire him.

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That matters because OKC is already facing a big payroll bill. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s extension reportedly kicks in next season at a projected $61 million, and the Thunder are set to be almost $26 million over the projected second apron in 2027-28. Using an existing exception avoids adding to that problem now.

Clifford, 24, is the kind of two-way wing the Thunder’s system tends to develop, and when he was drafted, scouts compared his game to a smaller Kyle Kuzma or Paul George, as well as Jalen Williams.

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For the Lakers, it is a missed opportunity. Los Angeles has been looking for perimeter defense and wing support, which Lakers insiders have said is attainable even without much trade capital.

Williams’ return remains uncertain, and the Thunder have had to adjust before, but this move shows they will use every tool available to stay in the race. Whether Clifford becomes a rotation player or simply a stopgap, the team has found a solution that does not cost it financial flexibility.