Lakers Make Bronny James, Adou Thiero Announcement on Tuesday

It’s been less than a week since JJ Redick and the Lakers made an executive decision. They sent Bronny James and rookie Adou Thiero to the G-League. It was viewed as a way to develop some key skills that could be needed by the Lakers. They have only been there for two games, but the situation has caused JJ Redick to call back the tandem.

According to Lakers insider Raj Chipalu, “Bronny James and Adou Thiero have been recalled from the South Bay,”. James didn’t have the most productive outing in his second G-League game of the season. The 21-year-old struggled with efficiency, but managed to dish out 8 assists while committing just a single turnover. On the other hand, Thiero was steady with his scoring.

The Lakers’ second-round pick added 12 points, shooting 60% from the field. What stood out, though, was his hustle play, which included a steal and 2 blocks against the Santa Cruz Warriors. The decision to recall both of them might stem from the requirements for the team. The Lakers are relatively healthy, but lost a crucial piece last game.

De’Andre Ayton, their offseason acquisition, suffered a knee contusion in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz. The prolific Lakers center has been ruled out for tonight’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Likewise, Bronny James and Adou Thiero might be called back to fill the roster’s depth. They aren’t expected to play large minutes, but JJ Redick could need them in stretches.

Ayton’s spot has to be filled. Additionally, with LeBron James playing in just his third game, the Lakers’ HC may want to monitor his minutes closely. Thiero, a 6’7” dynamic forward, could slot in for short spurts instead of the Akron Hammer. On the other hand, Bronny James’ defensive tenacity could be utilized against the Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden. Having multiple options to defend ‘The Beard’ could be useful for the Lakers.

But the absence of Ayton could also force JJ Redick to make an important roster decision.

The Lakers could opt for a small-ball lineup against the Clippers

Ayton has been the Lakers’ go-to option for interior scoring. His work on the glass has also been outstanding, including a three-game 20-point double-double stretch. He is also the only center with such a profile. Against the Jazz, Redick opted for Maxi Kleber, who offers some rim protection but is mainly a spacing threat.

Looking at that decision, Bronny James and Adou Thiero might have been called back due to the pressures of running a small-ball lineup. Aside from Kleber, Jaxson Hayes offers to be a lob threat. However, with the Clippers having Kawhi Leonard back, Redick might look to create an advantage by going small.

That could involve Kleber and perhaps LeBron James playing as center. To succeed with a smaller lineup, energy is key, along with having players who can make the most of the court’s spacing. Although Bronny James and Thiero aren’t consistent three-point shooters, they are capable of hitting those shots. Furthermore, considering energy as a key aspect, a larger team would empower JJ Redick to employ a demanding style of play on both offense and defense.

Without Ayton’s poise on the glass, Ivica Zubac holds the power to really squash the Lakers. Going small and spacing the floor would force the Clippers’ center to leave the paint, giving the Lakers a greater chance to generate rebounds. But it’s paramount for them to play with force and grit without their starting center.

With the Clippers having both Leonard and Harden available, the city rivalry could produce a cutthroat contest. If the Lakers play their system well, they have the momentum and talent to secure a win.