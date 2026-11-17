With Austin Reaves already out, the Los Angeles Lakers had to dig deep to avoid losing to the Suns. Luka Doncic’s 43-point and late-game exploits helped his team to secure their eighth straight win. But a day later, it’s not just AR who will be out again; Walker Kessler won’t suit up on Tuesday either.

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It’s the first night of the back-to-back, and the Lakers center is designated out with “Injury/Illness – Right Lower Leg Soreness.” Fortunately, there was no reported incident against the Suns that could have caused this problem. It could be perceived as a precautionary rest. But Los Angeles’ front court problems make the decision interesting.

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Walker Kessler will miss the first game of his season and has been a perfect fit for Luka Doncic so far. The $130 million star was crucial against the Suns with his 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. In fact, in the final quarter when Phoenix was eyeing a comeback, Kessler grabbed two rebounds, scored a tip-in dunk, and even blocked Miles Bridges’ shot.

He finished with a plus-18 rating, and his absence could make that task against the Hornets considerably challenging. Walker Kessler has been on an absolute tear as he notched his fifth consecutive double-double. His averages of 14.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game over his last eight appearances, along with his efficient 64.9% field-goal shooting, speak volumes about his impact. Without Reaves and Kessler, almost all the offensive pressure falls on Luka Doncic.

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Now, Charlotte will also be shorthanded, with Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schroder ruled out because of hamstring injuries. But their front court and the center rotation remain strong. It was another big performance from Moussa Diabaté, who scored 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks despite the Hornets’ loss to the Clippers.

Behind him is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who is averaging 18.6 minutes a night across 12 games. Against the Cavaliers on November 9th, he started, and it led to him dominating the paint with 15 boards, 10 of which were offensive rebounds. Plus, he also had three blocks.

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Walker Kessler is second in blocks per game with 2.2, and Kalkbrenner is tied with five players averaging 1.3 blocks per game. The Lakers are also 17th in defensive efficiency, allowing 114 points per 100 possessions, which makes their center’s absence even more crucial.

As Austin Reaves was absent against the Suns, Grimes stepped up in a big way. For now, the Lakers are lacking that in the frontcourt. Kevon Looney is the designated backup center but has fallen out of the rotation. His double-digit minutes appearance came only once this season against the Warriors.

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His last two appearances against the Bucks and the Blazers have resulted in just 4 and 5 minutes, respectively. With that issue, JJ Redick could alternatively turn to Sandro Mamukelashvili.