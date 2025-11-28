Lakers Make DeAndre Ayton Announcement on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the past week holding their breath over the status of DeAndre Ayton, and for good reason. What looked like a routine collision against the Utah Jazz quickly escalated into genuine concern after JJ Redick revealed MRI results showing knee swelling. For a team already juggling depth challenges, the possibility of losing their starting center for more than a game felt like a looming setback.

But on Friday, Lakers fans finally exhaled. According to Marc Stein, Ayton has officially been upgraded to available for tonight’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks— a significant boost as Los Angeles looks to steady its early-season rhythm.

Ayton’s return comes just days after he logged only 13 minutes against the Jazz before exiting in the second quarter. The injury occurred in the opening frame when the 27-year-old collided with Utah forward Ace Bailey. Though he attempted to play through the initial discomfort, the knee ultimately forced him out, leaving the Lakers to navigate the rest of the game without their anchor in the paint.

Now, with Ayton set to rejoin the lineup, the Lakers regain not only size and defensive presence but also a sense of relief and momentum heading into a pivotal matchup with Dallas.

According to Redick, Ayton’s knee MRI came back “clean,” and the team was optimistic that he would be able to return by the end of the week. An MRI showed no structural damage, prompting the team’s medical staff and coach JJ Redick to call the prognosis optimistic.

“He had gotten hit on his leg in the first half and was kind of limping through it,” Redick explained after the game. “And then couldn’t go in the second half.”

Ayton has started all 15 games this season with an average of 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game. He has been a vital component of Los Angeles this season, serving as a productive scorer inside the arc, with a 69.6 percent shooting field goal percentage.

DeAndre Ayton issues a clear message to Luka Doncic & LeBron James

DeAndre Ayton reaffirmed his role with the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of their game against the Dallas Mavericks. He made it clear that while Luka Doncic and LeBron James carry the scoring load, he is there to give the Lakers a truly dominant big man.

“Me, I’m here to give the Lakers what they’ve been missing for a long time: a big man that can put up numbers, anchor a defense, and be a presence on both ends of the floor,” DeAndre Ayton said. “Putting up numbers, that’s easy. Luka and Bron already did their job; now it’s time for me to eat.”

While the Lakers pulled out a win in his absence, the drop-off in their interior presence was unmistakable. Without Ayton, the paint became a far more vulnerable space— fewer rim deterrents, fewer second-chance controls, and far more strain on the perimeter defense.

Now that he’s officially available, Los Angeles gets back a foundational piece of its defensive identity. With Luka Doncic and LeBron James expected to shoulder the offensive load on their respective sides, Ayton’s return brings much-needed equilibrium.

He restores the rebounding, rim protection, and physical stability the Lakers lacked, giving them a dependable interior anchor as they brace for Dallas’ relentless attacks.

The Lakers face the Mavericks in a clear clash of styles. Los Angeles leans on its size, interior defense, and controlled tempo, especially with DeAndre Ayton back to strengthen the paint against Anthony Davis.

The Mavericks counter with perimeter-heavy offense, fast pacing, and constant spacing. Relying on sharp shooting, ball movement, and attacking gaps before the Lakers’ defense gets set. If Ayton brings the anchor role he promised, the Lakers could be much harder to stop down low against Dallas.