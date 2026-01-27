Lakers Make Decision on Jonathan Kuminga Trade as Insider Confirms Front Office Plans

Jonathan Kuminga’s name has circulated in trade rumors all throughout the season. The Golden State Warriors have been trying to trade him since last season, and one suitor has repeatedly come up: the Los Angeles Lakers. The two teams have been in contact about a potential Kuminga trade several times this season, and now an insider has spoken out.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, multiple league sources have confirmed there are no ongoing discussions between the Lakers and the Warriors regarding Kuminga. More importantly, it must be noted that no offer has been made. Siegel made it clear that he checked with personnel from both teams, and talks of trade conversations and are not true.
Multiple league sources tell @ClutchPoints that there are no active, ongoing discussions between the Warriors and Lakers regarding Jonathan Kuminga.
The Lakers do hold interest in Kuminga, but the Warriors have made it clear LA has nothing of value to them.
There is no offer.
— Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) January 27, 2026
However, he did also clarify that this does not mean that the Lakers aren’t interested. League sources acknowledged that despite LA’s eyes being on Kuminga, as is the case with several young forwards around the league, they’ve been shot down. The Warriors have made it clear to the Lakers that they do not have anything of value in a potential return that interests them.
This is a big departure from reports earlier in the season, which indicated that the Lakers were seriously considering trading for him. Just a few weeks ago, veteran NBA reporter Jake Fischer reported that LA saw Kuminga as a 3-and-D role player who could fit alongside Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves.
Currently, all the Lakers have to offer are expiring contracts, modest role players, and modest draft capital, and they’re going to have to figure out a way to acquire more assets if they want the deal to go through.
Injury Uncertainty Clouds Jonathan Kuminga’s Role in the Golden State Warriors’ Rotation
Jonathan Kuminga was ruled out of the team’s recent games after injuring himself in their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Afterward, it was announced that he had suffered a bone bruise as well as a hyperextended left knee, with a reevaluation timeline being determined sometime soon. The setback is the latest in a series of frustrating turns for the forward, who had just earned his spot after almost a month on the bench.
The timing of this is what makes things all the more concerning. After veteran forward Jimmy Butler tore his Achilles in a season-ending injury, Kuminga had seemingly found a spot in head coach Steve Kerr’s system, and has played extremely well in the minutes he had gotten since.
Now, with the trade deadline looming, his status remains a lingering question around the league. Whether the knee issue proves minor or not, the uncertainty has stalled the team’s momentum yet again, for both Kuminga and a Warriors team trying to juggle health, schedule, and looming roster decisions.
With the Kuminga chapter potentially seeing it’s end in Golden State, the Warriors need to operate with more urgency, but only time will tell how they use this opportunity. Will Stephen Curry get some help? Or will this trade deadline be yet another quiet one for an already struggling team?
