Lakers Make Decision on Rui Hachimura’s Future as 3 Offseason Targets Emerge: Report

A night can change everything. A small misstep and nothing fits the same anymore. The LA Lakers, who emerged as title contenders in the last few weeks, have found themselves staring at uncertainty after Luka Doncic’s injury. With questions regarding Luka’s playoff availability emerging, the Lakeshow has already begun shaping the future, making a call on Rui Hachimura, along with three surprise prospects.

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Brett Siegel didn’t waste any time name-dropping the Lakers’ trade prospects while the Lakers Nation attempted to come to terms with the Slovenian’s injury. Especially, Hachi, who played a crucial role in the team’s starting lineup over the last three seasons, has come to a crossroads as his 3 year/$51 million contract expires this offseason.

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Siegel reported that the Lakers could re-sign Rui Hachimura, but only to be “flipped as early as the 2027 trade deadline.” In simple words, the team could replace him with another player ahead of the 2027 trade deadline. In the same breath, the NBA insider revealed three free agents the Lakers could sign this summer: Tobias Harris, Tari Eason, and Peyton Watson.

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These three names didn’t emerge out of thin air. It’s the response to their upcoming void. The 41-year-old LeBron James‘ two-year extension will end this Summer and he might leave a huge hole in the side if he decides to hang up his boots or leave the franchise. In order to fill the void, the Lakers will be “very aggressive in their pursuit of adding length, athleticism, and two-way play at the forward positions,” as per Siegel.

While the Lakers may find alternatives to match the length and athleticism of King James, his leadership would remain a hard gap to fill. Nevertheless, considering the athleticism and two-way ability, Tari Eason and Peyton Watson can fit themselves into the roster as primary role players. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris’s availability will remain uncertain.

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Who will end up in the Lakers’ locker room alongside Rui Hachimura?

In the last three seasons, Japanese baller’s offensive contribution has dropped considerably. It was inevitable. Playing the third option in the Anthony Davis era to playing the fourth option in the Luka Doncic era, there wasn’t much he could do. Despite that, he has managed to average 11.1 ppg, his lowest in the last four seasons.

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If at all, LeBron James makes his way out, Rui Hachimura may have an increased output, given his length and athleticism. Moreover, this might determine who the Lakers would go after in the summer if at all remains on the roster post the deadline. Both Tari Eason and Peyton Watson are versatile wings who can knock down threes. However, 23-year-old Watson, who has had a career year with the Nuggets with 14.6 ppg, leans more toward the offense.

Meanwhile, Tari Eason, who is a defensive menace, has averaged 10.4 ppg and 6.3 rpg in the Rockets’ Kevin Durant era. So, Rob Pelinka, who shook up the NBA world with his recent deals, has a lot to ponder. On the other hand, Tobias Harris, who will enter free agency this summer, may not be easy to grab. With many title contenders already pursuing the veteran forward, the Pistons would rush to re-sign him, considering the success he provided over the two seasons.

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In short, the Lakers’ Doncic-Reaves era will begin shortly!