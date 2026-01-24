Lakers Make First Roster Cut as Insider Explains Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Plan

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t keen on conducting business during the trade deadline. However, their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers are moving some of their pieces around. Notably, the Lakers had signed guard Kobe Bufkin to a 10-day contract, opening the possibility of signing him to the final 15 roster spot.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, in his marginal minutes, Bufkin didn’t convince JJ Redick or the Lakers management to be part of the senior team. Yet, they haven’t given up on the 22-year-old fully. The South Bay Lakers announced they are reacquiring Bufkin, allowing him to further develop and mark his place.

At the same time, the team announced they will be moving on from guard James Reese to make way for Bufkin. Reese appeared in two games for the South Bay Lakers off the bench. On the other hand, Bufkin rose as a star for the G-League side before his 10-day contract, averaging nearly 25 points and 3.6 assists per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers primarily don’t want to commit to their final roster spot this season. It’s evident that the team needs help. However, the current understanding suggests the front office doesn’t see this year’s trade deadline as an optimal vehicle to make any major upgrades to their roster. The Purple and Gold would rather stay patient.

Over the summer, LeBron James will be off the charts, opening up cap space to approach a star to pair with Luka Doncic. The Lakers will also be paying Austin Reaves, the additional amount for which gets taken care of by the room made by expiring contracts. But it’s the offseason when the Lakers feel they can make a definitive push to achieve contender status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis Antetokounmpo could potentially be up for grabs, and waiting allows the Lakers to present an attractive offer to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers’ dream scenario for Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed

It’s every day now that the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade buzz grows. The Bucks cornerstone has been unsettled and infuriated with their inability to compete. However, league insider Trevor Lane doesn’t believe he would leave Milwaukee midseason. His bidding will start again over the summer. That’s where the Lakers can cash in.

The Purple and Gold would get access to their 2031 and 2033 first-round picks over the summer. Coupled with the 2026 pick, which they can trade after the draft, and the Lakers could offer three firsts in exchange for the Greek Freak.

“I think it’s much more likely to happen in the summer. That’s where the Lakers should call up the Bucks and say, hey, we’ve got tons of cap flexibility. We can absorb 57 million in salaries almost. Plus, we’ve got three first-round picks. If we time this thing right, we can send you. And if Giannis wants to be a Laker boom baby, you’ve got a deal. And I think if you’re the Lakers, building around a Luka-Austin-Giannis trio probably has more appeal than say going and getting Andrew Wiggins right now and then not having the ability to potentially land Giannis Antetokounmpo next summer,” Lane said on Laker Nation’s YouTube show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timing, though, is key. The Lakers can’t outright trade their 2026 first-round pick because they don’t control their 2027 first-round pick. Hence, only after they use their pick next season can the Lakers trade away the player alongside two firsts. The Bucks need future assets to start a rebuild in case Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to pack up and leave. Hence, there’s appeal in draft compensation.

If the Bucks and Lakers can work in synergy with relation to the 2026 first-round selection, a deal is very much on the table. At the same time, there will be several suitors working their brains for the Greek Freak. Having to wait until the draft potentially prolongs the Lakers’ making an offer. So everything depends on the relationship between the two teams.

How do you think the Lakers should approach future trades? Let us know your views in the comments below.