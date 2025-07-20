Lakers’ Marcus Smart Move Opens Window for 2 Free Agents Amid Luka Doncic’s Behavior Change

What if the missing piece to the Lakers’ championship puzzle came from their biggest rival’s past? In a move few saw coming, the Los Angeles Lakers have addressed their glaring need for a point-of-attack defender by signing former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart to a two-year, $11 million deal. While Smart was most recently with the Washington Wizards, his identity as a rugged, elite defender was forged during his nine-season run with the Boston Celtics. And with this move, the door just swung open for more bold plays in LA’s evolving offseason blueprint.

There’s no doubt Marcus Smart is a valuable addition to this Lakers squad, but he won’t be expected to do it all alone. At 31, he does bring leadership, experience, and grit, but his role in LA will be more strategic. He’s here to anchor the perimeter and uplift the team’s overall defensive intensity. That’s why this move feels like just the beginning. Even Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane believes Smart’s arrival signals more reinforcements on the way as LA looks to build a deeper, more versatile defensive core.

“There are a few other defensive players that are still out there in the market as well. Ben Simmons is still out there. Josh Okogie. So could the Lakers significantly transform their defense with a couple of moves here?” Well, what makes Ben Simmons a potential target is: the former No. 1 pick and three-time All-Star could be a cheap rotation option for the Purple & Gold. In fact, he’s coming off a pretty decent campaign with the LA Clippers, averaging five points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

The LA-based reporter explained that Marcus Smart, although a great signing, isn’t enough. “And the other thing to consider, and then we’ve got to think about here, is for as much as we’ve talked about the Lakers not making moves, we’ve talked about the Lakers, how they need to do stuff in order to round out this roster, how this roster is not quite good enough, look at what they’ve done this offseason,” Lane said. And that’s where picking Okogie can compensate for the lost time.

Mar 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) looks on during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Capital One Arena.

The former Charlotte Hornets star is just 26 years old and still has a bit of upside. So, picking up these two free agents along with the moves the Lakers have already made puts the franchise in a great position, right? Yes, it would, in our opinion. That’s because LA has already acquired Deandre Ayton and a few other young players, all while losing none of their assets.

Now, that doesn’t make them the best team in the West, but it sure does mean that they’ve done some good business over the summer. And one big reason why they’ve silently achieved so much could be a major change in Luka Doncic’s behavior.

A major shift in Luka Doncic’s behavior helps the Lakers

When the news broke that the Los Angeles Lakers had signed Marcus Smart following his buyout from the Washington Wizards, no one knew that the front office received an assist from Luka Doncic. As it turns out, the Lakers’ point guard was the one who helped the management recruit Smart. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Doncic reached out to the 31-year-old and emphasized how much he would love to play alongside the veteran guard.

This news has gained a lot of traction ever since, because although everyone knew that LA informed the point guard about the moves, him recruiting players on his own is quite huge! Journalist Mette L. Robertson pointed out the same on X. “Now here’s a shift in Luka Doncic behavior. He has been ‘informed’ about big moves in the past, but can’t remember ever hearing that he actually reached out and recruited himself before.” Robertson tweeted.

It’s easy to see why she feels that way. In Dallas, Luka Doncic wasn’t involved much in roster decisions. But things are different in Los Angeles. The Lakers are clearly signaling that he’s their next franchise cornerstone. With LeBron James approaching the end of his storied career, the focus is shifting. Doncic isn’t just another star player for LA, but they’re building around him, just as they intended when they pulled off the blockbuster trade. This is the start of a new era in LA.