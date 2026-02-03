Laker Nation Call Out Rob Pelinka After $49M Trade Opens Path to Anthony Davis Replacement

Anthony Davis left a void behind at the Los Angeles Lakers. Sure, the team signed Deandre Ayton in July 2025 for a 2-year $16 million deal. But somehow, the 27-year-old hasn’t yet filled AD’s space. And just when Rob Pelinka & Co. thought they could finally acquire the star they’ve been waiting for, the basketball gods went, “hold on!” What’s going on?

On Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies made a massive move with the trade deadline breathing down their neck. Shams Charania reported that Memphis is sending star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hedricks, Georges Niang, and three future first-round picks.

Now, what does this trade have for the Lakers? Potentially Walker Kessler. LA has associated its name with the 24-year-old for the better part of the past two seasons. But, NBA insider, Tony Jones, informed that Utah’s move for JJJ will not affect the Jazz’ interest in keeping Kessler long term.

The Jazz are doing this envisioning JJJ/Lauri/Kessler frontcourt. While Kessler appeared unattainable due to his impending restricted free agency, the Jazz’s bargain acquisition of Jaren Jackson Jr. might just lower the bar for the Lakers to swoop in.

The Lakers have long prioritized bolstering their center rotation for better depth and talent, and Kessler brings intriguing upside as an elite rim guardian and board-crusher. However, their dream to have Anthony Davis‘ perfect replacement will remain unfulfilled. And at the heart of it all, Rob Pelinka is collecting all the heat from the Laker Nation.

Rob Pelinka missed out on Walker Kessler

“Glad he’s not, because it would just give Rob another excuse for not doing anything by the deadline,” one of the fans wrote on X. LA has pursued Kessler several times in the past. Including 2023-24 and 2024-25, with renewed plans for 2025-26 even after signing Deandre Ayton. However, the trade never came to fruition because Utah never backed down from anything less than a player like Austin Reaves, multiple first-round picks, or the equivalent of two-plus firsts. This demand exceeded the Lakers’ limited draft assets, and Rob Pelinka never made a move.

Meanwhile, someone added, “Lakers owner needs to fire Pelinka and get rid of Jeannie Buss.” Compared to last year, the Lakers have stayed unusually quiet during trade season. Memphis dealt its $49 million centerpiece, Jaren Jackson, creating a potential pathway for Los Angeles to pursue Walker Kessler. Sadly, the movement has stalled. As frustration builds, sections of the fan base are loudly calling for Rob Pelinka’s dismissal and Jeanie Buss to step aside.

“Jesus, Rob is completely useless. @JeanieBuss, y’all are going to lose Luka. Use that thing in your skull called a brain and remove Rob.” According to fans, the Lakers GM isn’t doing enough to bolster the roster. Therefore, they urge the governor to fire him with some “brain” power. They warn that bungled trades like missing Kessler and Jackson Jr. will cost the Lakers Luka Doncic in free agency.

Imago Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka walks on the couet prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the other hand, a fan said, the Lakers should trade for Jarrett Allen. How? By offering a first-round pick to strengthen their interior defense. “He is the same age as Luka. Lakers can offer an expiring contract to help Cavs’ money issues, a reasonable draft asset, and a young prospect in Knecht that will surely average 20 points in that city.”

Lastly, someone said, “This is either Gabe/Dalton/Maxi’s final 48 hours with the Lakers or my final 48 hours, up to them!” Desperate Lakers fans are threatening to quit following the team in the next 48 hours (trade deadline window). Because unless the front office deals with Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, or Maxi Kleber, nothing fruitful will come back. The fury over inaction amid Luka Doncic rumors and failed pursuits like Kessler/Jackson Jr.

So now, as the trade market has come alive with multiple shocks going about, the LA Lakers feel the pressure. Rob Pelinka and Co. are yet to make a move. Anthony Davis’ void remains as it is. And Walker Kessler is untouchable once again. Tricky time!