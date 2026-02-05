Laker Nation Melts Down After Rob Pelinka Trades Gabe Vincent for $11M Shooter

The Los Angeles Lakers have been busy at the trade deadline, as they have traded away Gabe Vincent and a second-round pick from 2032 to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Luke Kennard, as per NBA Insider Shams Charania. The Purple and Gold tried their best to solve their defensive woes, but given the challenges in the trade window, they decided to address the other major issue: shooting.

The Lakers have struggled to shoot with efficiency, barring the likes of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James. Therefore, Kennard, who is shooting 49.7% from three this season and is a career 44.2% shooter from three, will immediately address this issue. Although the deal hardly has any negatives for the Lakers, the general sentiment around the fanbase isn’t positive, as they probably expected much more from the franchise.

Gabe Vincent had a fine run of form with the Miami Heat under coach Erik Spoelstra, and the veteran guard was brought to the Lakers to replicate that form. However, he never really managed to do so and hence was moved for someone who is considered more or an asset for the Purple and Gold. Both Kennard and Vincent are on expiring contracts, but the former Duke star provides an extra bit of zing to their outside shooting.

Overall, this is not a pathbreaking trade, but it is still an improvement nonetheless for the Lakers. They have brought a player who could be useful off the bench in exchange for someone who was hardly doing anything. Also, according to The Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner, the Lakers will not make any further deals on the trade deadline. So it is disappointing for the fans that they didn’t get to see more meaningful trades in this window. Hence, they are venting out the anger and the frustration on Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka for going through with Luke Kennard.

Fans questions Lakers’ intent following the Luke Kennard trade on deadline day

The Lakers started the 2025-26 season like proper contenders, but soon they were caught out and the issues in the roster were visible. They faltered due to their dependence on Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James. The quality takes a massive dip beyond these three players, especially when it comes to shooting. Similarly, the Purple and Gold are also struggling with their defense, and they entered the trade window to secure a defensive wing.

They chased a few players, but nothing materialized. So they eventually decided to make a move for a shooter who would improve their efficiency beyond the star players and would also be extremely cost-effective. However, since the trade doesn’t make the Lakers a contender for the Championship this season, the fans are a little frustrated.

Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center.

“Lakers just traded a walking corpse (Gabe Vincent) + a 2032 2nd for washed-up shooter Luke Kennard,” a fan wrote in frustration. The Lakers largely needed to address their defensive and shooting woes, and while Kennard is not a world-class defender, he is great at shooting the ball. He is s averaging 7.9 points per game while shooting 53.8% from the field and 49.7% from three-point land in 46 games with the Hawks. The 29-year-old will provide Doncic and LeBron with an added outlet on the wing whenever they are caught up by a defender. So the fans are mostly frustrated because they expected their team to go for a difference maker in this trade deadline. Someone who would make them contenders.

“Rob You A Demon,” another Lakers supporter wrote in anger. While fans can often tend to cross the line in their emotions, one must understand that there are only certain things that Pelinka could have done in this trade window. Some rumors were suggesting that the Lakers could make a move for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but such news were always more hopeful than imminent.

The fact that there were multiple rumors associating the Lakers with a blockbuster trade deal gave the fans the illusion that the Purple and Gold were up for something big and when they only got hold of Kennard, the fans were visibly disappointed. Hence, a supporter wrote, “This is what you make me wait for Rob?”

However, there were people with positivity as well. “That’s sounds like a good deal to me. Or what do you think?” another user wrote on X with a lot of curiosity, as it is an instant upgrade for the Lakers, given Vincent never really found his footing in Los Angeles. Overall, the trade sounds logical for both teams as both players are on expiring deals, and if they don’t work out, then they can simply not extend for the next season. That’s what another fan said on X. “Sneaky good move for the Lakers. Clean, logical deal for both sides,” he wrote.

Overall, the Lakers may continue to have questions with their defensive issues going forward, but they would hope that Kennard makes a difference off the bench with his shooting and floor spacing, which allows them to outscore opponents and help them secure a few more wins.