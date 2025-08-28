Laker Nation Notices Drastic Change in Luka Doncic After Shutting Polish Fans at EuroBasket

“Yeah, he’s faster and jumps more. And this year, I expect him to be the best version of himself,” said Team Slovenia’s Edo Muric about Luka Doncic. After criticism about his weight and conditioning during the previous NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers star underwent a transformation during the off-season. He reportedly lost around 10 to 12 kilograms (22 to 26 pounds), which allowed him to get better on the offensive front. Amidst Muric’s remark, the only thing left for fans to create hope vis-à-vis the Slovenian was to see him dominate in action. That is what he did.

Luka Doncic’s Team Slovenia recently faced off against Team Poland. By halftime, the two teams were neck-and-neck, with Poland leading Slovenia 47-46. While Poland’s Jordan Loyd led the scoring effort with his 19 points, Luka Doncic wasn’t too far behind with his 17 points. The Lakers star was putting out impressive moves during the matchup, one of which occurred during the final minutes of the 2nd quarter. Luka dropped the ball while being guarded outside the 3-point line, but recovered quickly and then took a step-back to hit a 3-pointer. As the ball went through the hoop, a mix of cheers and boos received the basketball star.

Luka, in turn, did a one-hand gesture that, which as highlighted by the commentators, meant “and he said ‘Calm down, Poland. Play tough defense as much as you want to. I’m gonna light it up’”.

The move, and Luka Doncic’s prowess, were certainly willing by the viewers. Soon, several of them descended onto social media to share their thoughts.

NBA Fans Highlight Luka Doncic’s Improvement: “clearly moving his feet way faster”

One social media user wrote, “Luka is clearly moving his feet way faster”.

This is a developing story.