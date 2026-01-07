Laker Nation Turns On Deandre Ayton as Insider Delivers Grim Update

The Los Angeles Lakers were in a dogfight tonight with the New Orleans Pelicans, eventually coming out on top with a 111-103 final score. However, a key point for the Lakers was the lackadaisical energy from starting center Deandre Ayton.

These issues have compounded over time, and now, things look even worse for Ayton. Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer, during a livestream for Bleacher Report, reported:

“I don’t think anyone in that Lakers building sees Deandre Ayton as their long-term answer at center or as the pick-and-roll rim-lob threat that Luka Doncic will grow old with in Hollywood.”

Though Ayton has been serviceable for the Lakers so far in terms of production, he’s had many performances where he looks questionable or passive.

To make things worse, he recently raised eyebrows with an odd comment after their second game against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he told reporters that “bigs can’t feed themselves,” which, to some, undermines head coach JJ Redick’s concerns with the team. Today’s sequence just made the optics all the more worse.

In the second quarter, while Zion Williamson was shooting free throws, Ayton, instead of boxing out Yves Missi, stood still, and subsequently failed to provide any help defense to Jake LaRavia on Trey Murphy, leading to a three-point play. He was immediately subbed out afterwards.

“Ayton was kind of flat-footed, and [Murphy] beat him,” Pelicans announcer Joel Myers said after the sequence, with color commentator Antonio Daniels adding, “We were just talking about Jarred Vanderbilt’s motor. Deandre Ayton, the knock on DA is his lack of motor.”

It seems that sentiment on him is shifting, and he might end up being a trade target come February.

Effort, Energy, and a Breaking Point for Laker Nation’s Patience With Deandre Ayton

Social media didn’t take long to react once clips from the Pelicans game began circulating online. A large portion of Laker Nation sounded off on Ayton, and for many fans, the moment Ayton was caught flat-footed during that second quarter wasn’t a one-off mistake.

“this is who he is.”

Imago Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

That sentiment spread immediately. Not an outrage over his lack of effort, or panic over the Lakers‘ outlook. Just acceptance.

The loudest criticism surrounding him centered on the lack effort. Many questioned if the energy he brought was situational, something that can doom the contention hopes the Lakers are aiming for.

“When u need the ball to show effort, that’s already a red flag.”

Head coach JJ Redick has aimed for accountability, but with Ayton’s motor, his calls for urgency might be undermined. Redick has echoed concerns about playing with force regardless of touches, with Ayton’s body language looking out of sync with the focus of the staff since day one.

Another segment of the fanbase took a sharper tone. To them, Fischer’s report wasn’t a new idea, simply saying the quiet part out loud.

“Obvious to anybody who has a brain lol.”

To this section of fans, the belief that Ayton was never going to be the long-term answer was obvious. From there the conversation quickly shifted to trade targets. With the deadline less than a month away, fans already started throwing out names.

“i’m glad they don’t. trade him for claxton or some.”

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is a highly valued piece around the league, as an established pick-and-roll threat, rim protector, and someone who can be a extremely similar to Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively next to Doncic.

Finally, some turned on others within the fanbase, with many pointing out how dramatically the narrative has shifted on Ayton – from ‘underrated’ to ‘lazy.’

“Lakers fans switched up REAL QUICK 🤣 They were calling him the best big man just a few weeks ago LOLOLOL.”

Whether it’s fair or not, Ayton’s margin for error is shrinking fast.