Lakers Owner Mark Walter Faces Federal Investigation Over Alleged Financial Improprieties

Mark Walter, the billionaire investor who recently expanded his profile as the controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, is now facing intense scrutiny. The reports revealed that federal prosecutors are investigating parts of his sprawling financial empire. What began as a quiet look into institutional books has rapidly evolved into a full-blown federal inquiry,

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According to Bloomberg, US federal prosecutors have been examining “potential financial improprieties” involving Guggenheim Partners LLC and two insurance companies linked to Walter’s business empire. The probe reportedly began taking shape last year, when prosecutors in Manhattan started examining Guggenheim’s massive asset management operations.

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“Last year, federal prosecutors in Manhattan began examining Guggenheim’s $362 billion money management arm, said some of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential matters. Prosecutors have more recently shown interest in Walter’s Delaware Life Insurance Co. and Clear Spring Life and Annuity Co.”

“The insurers received grand jury subpoenas in February, according to previously unreported regulatory filings. Prosecutors want to know whether the companies failed to disclose that certain private credit investments backed other parts of Walter’s business empire.”

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Investigators are reportedly looking into whether private credit investments held by the insurers were tied to businesses connected to Mark Walter without those relationships being fully disclosed. Such related-party investments are not inherently prohibited, but insurance companies are generally expected to provide regulators with complete and accurate information.

The investigation has also reportedly involved direct action by federal law enforcement. According to sources, the FBI executed at least one search warrant in September to seize a mobile phone.

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It remains unclear which aspect of the investigation the device is connected to, and authorities have not publicly disclosed additional details regarding the seizure.

Mark Walter’s influence extends far beyond basketball. In addition to owning the Lakers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is also a co-owner of Premier League club Chelsea. He serves as the primary financier of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

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Through his investment company, TWG Global, Walter controls the insurance businesses under investigation. Also, he holds a stake in Guggenheim, placing several major financial entities within the scope of the federal probe.

TWG, in a statement, said the firm “is aware of and cooperating with the investigation.” A Guggenheim representative declined to comment immediately, while Group 1001, the parent company of Delaware Life and Clear Spring, said it “is cooperating with investigators.”

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Importantly, no criminal charges have been filed, and Walter has not been accused of wrongdoing.

What the investigation into Mark Walter’s business has revealed so far

At the heart of the inquiry is how insurance companies manage customers’ money. Insurers collect premiums and invest those funds to meet future obligations, including life insurance payouts and annuity payments.

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Prosecutors are reportedly asking whether billions of dollars invested through Mark Walter’s insurance companies were quietly connected to businesses within his own corporate empire and, if so, whether those relationships were fully disclosed to regulators.

That distinction is particularly significant because insurance regulators closely monitor transactions involving affiliated businesses.

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The concern is that if those affiliated businesses were to experience financial difficulties, policyholders could face greater risks than originally understood. Now, the subpoenas prompted the insurers to conduct internal reviews of their investment records.

And those reviews reportedly uncovered disclosure errors that substantially altered the picture.

Delaware Life had previously informed regulators that only around 3% of its investment portfolio, roughly $1.4 billion, was connected to companies affiliated with Mark Walter.

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According to reports, the company’s internal review later found that the actual figure was at least 39%, representing more than $17 billion in investments.

At this stage, investigators have not publicly alleged fraud, intentional misconduct, or criminal activity. For now, the case remains an active federal investigation rather than a legal finding.