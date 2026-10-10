Lakers Pick Up Waived Rockets Center in Surprise Move Ahead of Warriors Season Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers are making another late adjustment to their roster as they prepare for the 2026-27 NBA season. With the regular season approaching, the franchise has added a former Houston Rockets center. The move comes after an 114-110 win over the Kings, as JJ Redick now can evaluate another big before the team opens its campaign against the Golden State Warriors.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The move gives Los Angeles another young big man to assess, but Rafael Castro will have to earn his place. The 23-year-old recently joined Houston on a two-way contract in August before the Rockets waived him on October 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Rafael Castro,” according to the press release from the Lakers. “In a corresponding move, the team has waived forward William Kyle III. Castro (6’10”, 224) started all 29 games at George Washington University during the 2025-26 season, averaging 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.7 blocks in 27.3 minutes.

“The 23-year-old was a two-time Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team selection and was named a finalist for the 2025-26 Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year Award. Kyle III was signed by the Lakers Sept. 27.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Castro went undrafted, he gained professional experience with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2026 California Classic and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He appeared in five games, averaging 2.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 13.3 minutes per contest.

The 23-year-old’s performances earned him a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets on August 26, as the team looked to add frontcourt depth. However, Houston waived him in early October before he could make his NBA debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Castro gets another opportunity with the Lakers, who could use his interior presence and rim protection as they prepare for the season. The franchise has brought in several new players, yet the frontcourt remains a position worth monitoring.

Los Angeles made its biggest move at center by acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz. The Lakers committed significant resources to securing the 25-year-old, who is expected to anchor the defense and provide a reliable target for Luka Doncic’s passes around the rim. They also signed veteran Kevon Looney to a one-year deal to handle backup duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looney brings championship experience and strong rebounding instincts, but the depth behind them is less certain. Sandro Mamukelashvili offers some flexibility as a frontcourt option. His ability to play power forward and slide into smaller center lineups gives Redick another way to deal with matchups.

The Lakers have already seen how important that depth can be during the preseason. In their October 6 meeting with the Warriors, several players were unavailable, forcing Redick to give younger members of the roster opportunities. The Lakers lost 124-98, although the preseason result alone does not carry much weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers’ latest move becomes more straightforward when viewed alongside their busy offseason. Los Angeles has moved decisively toward building around Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Kessler was the headline addition, while Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams and Looney have helped reshape the supporting cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Lakers have brought Castro into the organization, his Exhibit 10 contract does not automatically guarantee him a two-way roster spot.

Los Angeles has already filled all three of its available two-way positions with Arthur Kaluma, Chris Manon and AK Okereke. The team would have to open one of those spots before converting Castro to a two-way contract.

Kaluma is a 6-foot-7 forward whose size and potential defensive versatility make him an intriguing developmental option. Okereke, also a forward, brings strength and perimeter shooting. The former Cornell player transferred to Vanderbilt for his graduate season in 2025–26, averaging 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 40.0% from three-point range.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manon offers another developmental option in the backcourt and on the wing. Another Vanderbilt product averaged 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game during the 2024–25 season. His defensive production could be particularly valuable as he continues to develop.

Castro’s arrival also comes as the Lakers continue to sort through their roster decisions, with Bronny James attracting attention during the process.

Los Angeles entered training camp with more players than it could retain on its standard regular-season roster. With the 16 guaranteed contracts, one must be waived off before the season begins. Again, waiving William Kyle III and signing Castro does not mean Bronny James’ future is decided.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers must balance that development with their immediate needs. Their roster is built around Doncic and Reaves, and the supporting cast must provide enough defense, rebounding and versatility to complement the two guards.