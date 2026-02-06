Lakers Reporter Drops Luka Doncic Injury Update After Injury Exit vs 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers fell behind by as many as 11 points in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. To make matters worse, their MVP, Luka Doncic, had to exit the game in the second quarter. The Slovenian was grabbing the back of his left leg and headed off to the locker room. He didn’t return for the start of the third quarter, and he has now reportedly been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Mike Trudel, Lakers reporter, added, “He’s out for the game due to left leg soreness.”

After gingerly walking on the court, Doncic ultimately left with about three minutes left in the first half. At the time, the Lakers announced he was questionable to return as he was assessed for a hamstring injury. He did not return to the court with his team after halftime and did not start the third quarter; the Lakers ruled him out for the remainder of the game due to left leg soreness.

Even with limited minutes on the floor (15), Luka Doncic had 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists by then. Still, that injury bugged the 6x All-Star. Doncic was seen in multiple videos showing a level of frustration after the injury.

This is a developing story…