Lakers Reporter Reveals Advanced Talks for 27YO Mavericks Star Amid Klay Thompson Buzz

PJ Washington signed a four-year, $90 million extension with Dallas in the summer of 2025. It was assumed that alongside cornerstone Cooper Flagg, he would help in the Mavericks’ rebuild after losing Luka Doncic. That assumption is being tested. According to a Lakers reporter, Los Angeles and Dallas are now in deeper discussions.

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Marc Jacobs of Lakers Film Studio reported that the Lakers and Mavericks have held advanced discussions involving 27-year-old forward Washington.

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“The Lakers and Mavericks have reportedly had advanced discussions involving P.J. Washington,” Jacobs tweeted. “Sources say nothing is imminent, but it’s a situation to watch.

NBA insider Jake Fischer stated earlier in July that he had “no inclination that the Lakers have had trade talks about either Washington or Gafford of real consequence this offseason.”

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Dallas is openly preparing for the Cooper Flagg era. Sources indicate that the Mavericks are willing to listen on both P.J. Washington and Gafford as they build around their No. 1 pick.

Washington’s proven chemistry with Luka Doncic, which was established during Dallas’ run to the 2024 NBA Finals, is the primary reason he keeps surfacing as Los Angeles’ top trade target.

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Lakers insider Jovan Buha said: “Based on how close the Lakers currently are to the first apron, they could not execute a deal like, say, Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht. It would have to be Hardy and LaRavia at minimum in terms of outgoing salary to match Washington’s contract, plus whatever draft capital is required to make it work.”

The Lakers’ remaining draft capital is limited to a 2032 first-round pick swap and three second-round picks. Small compared to other teams capable of putting multiple first-rounders on the table.

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Klay Thompson’s Buyout Adds a Second Option to the Mix

Marc Jacobs also reported that the Lakers and Klay Thompson have mutual interest. Los Angeles is reportedly monitoring a potential buyout situation before advancing discussions further.

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“The Lakers and Klay Thompson reportedly have mutual interest,” Jacobs wrote in a tweet. “Thompson, a Los Angeles native, and the Lakers are waiting on a potential buyout before progressing discussions, per sources. Los Angeles continues to monitor the situation closely.”

Thompson, a Los Angeles native who grew up in the city before spending 13 seasons in Golden State, has made no secret of his desire to compete for a championship in the final years of his career.

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The Lakers are still actively seeking wing and frontcourt depth after committing to Doncic and Austin Reaves as their long-term core, which gives both the Washington trade and the Thompson buyout real urgency as training camp approaches.