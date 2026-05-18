Lakers Risk Losing Luka Doncic’s Close Confidant to Conference Rival: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are predicted to be active in the market this summer. But they may have to start protecting their own. One of their assistant coaches has fallen on the Portland Trail Blazers’ radar. The rebuilding side, fresh off a playoff appearance, has been rumored to be in search of a new head coach. And the Lakers are hiding one of the brightest young minds.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Greg St. Jean currently serves as an assistant for JJ Redick. It’s his fifth year as an assistant coach. Jean’s never been at the helm; however, his father, Garry St. Jean, worked as a head coach for the Sacramento Kings for five seasons. Greg St. Jean has extensive experience working as an assistant, but is highly rated for his play calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most recently, JJ Redick credited him for drawing up the play that resulted in a Luke Kennard game-winner against the Orlando Magic. Furthermore, Greg St. Jean has also closely worked with Luka Doncic across multiple organizations. He was with him on the Mavericks and even joined the Slovenian national team during EuroBasket 2025. He’s worked closely with Doncic, overseeing his development.

However, there are rumors of Portland wanting to change its head coach. Chauncey Billups is naturally out after being arrested in a gambling probe. Tiago Splitter does have the approval of the players, but isn’t seen as a long-term choice. According to Marc Stein, Greg St. Jean is among the candidates alongside Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, Nuggets assistant Jared Dudley, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greg St. Jean was recognised by the National Association of Basketball Coaches with a selection to the organization’s 30-under-30 list while being an assistant for St. John’s. He’s now got ample experience as an assistant coach. If ready for a bigger role, Jean could be an attractive choice for the Trail Blazers, especially for his offensive play calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portland Trail Blazers’ players could help Luka Doncic

There’s still some hope that Luka Doncic’s close confidante stays with the Lakers. There’s a slim chance, but one that could emotionally sway Portland’s search. Tiago Splitter did an amazing job with the drama and negative spotlight surrounding the team. In his first stint as a head coach, the former champion with the Spurs led the Trail Blazers to the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finished the season with a 42-39 record, guiding a young Portland team into the postseason. Splitter did that with Damian Lillard sidelined for the entire season. He trusted Deni Avdija to lead the way, and the Trail Blazers had their first All-Star since Dame Dolla.

Internally, Avdija heaped massive praise on Splitter for taking a difficult situation and turning it into such a positive season for the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he’s done phenomenal. He’s getting the best out of everybody. He’s believing in each single one of his players. We love playing for him. He’s a winner, he’s a competitor, he knows how it is to win a championship. And you can see that he’s passionate and he got all the tools to be a great coach,” Avdija said after a Game 2 win over the Spurs.

With Lillard back in the mix with an already flourishing core of veterans, Splitter could lead the team into a new dawn. He’s proven it once. And with a better set of players, imagine what he could do?