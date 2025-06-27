Lakers Rookie Adou Thiero Breaks Silence on Playing With LeBron James After Emotional Family Confession

You wake up, stretch, and suddenly you’re in the same locker room as LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Sounds like a dream? For Adou Thiero, it’s Thursday. The Lakers turned pick No. 55 into 45, spun it again, and landed the ultimate jackpot at 36. The kid’s got grit, heart, and a spark that doesn’t ask for permission. Laker Nation didn’t see it coming, but they’ll never forget how it started—with a twist, and a Thiero.

Adou Thiero set Fayetteville on basketball fire with 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 54.5% from the field and marched to the free-throw line 175 times—78 more than anyone else on the roster. And yes, he missed eight games with a hyperextended knee, but still owned the court. From Pittsburgh roots to Kentucky grind, then Arkansas flair, he moved like a storm chasing the rim.

Now, sitting for a conversation with Spectrum SportsNet, the 21-year-old power forward answered all the intriguing questions with boundless enthusiasm. He was asked: “24 hours ago, you had no idea you’d be drafted by the Lakers. You’re going to be playing alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic. When you think about that, what sinks in right now?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In all honesty, there cannot be a bigger honor in the current NBA scene than to play alongside future Hall of Famers. Especially, LeBron James, who has been a sporting idol for who knows how many young guns out there. Meanwhile, Adou Thiero replied: “It’s definitely crazy. I was just watching them on TV. I was at a couple of Lakers games, the playoffs. It’s still crazy to think about. I still haven’t made peace with it. I don’t think I will anytime soon.”

AD

Interestingly enough, Adou Thiero might just be the athletic jackpot of this draft. His wingspan stretches to 7 feet with an 8 feet 8.5 standing reach. He recorded a 41-inch vertical in 2022, but recent training with NHL’s Jason Jerome shows him eyeing 46 inches. Explosive on both ends, a lob threat in transition or halfcourt, he brings what the Lakers crave—speed and bounce at guard and wing. Luka Doncic will love this.

At the same time, beneath all that bounce and bravado, lives a heart shaped by family and quiet fire. The Los Angeles Lakers rookie is not just muscle and numbers. He is memories, lessons, and love stitched into every leap. Before the glitz of the Lakers and the roar of arenas, there was something far more personal—something he finally let the world see.

Adou Thiero makes honest family confessions as he makes his way to the Lakers

Adou Thiero’s roots run deep and wide. His father played under Coach Calipari at Memphis in the 2000s. His mother balled at Oklahoma City University and was drafted by the Mystics in 2006, third round. Born in Salt Lake City, he lived in Mali from two months old until age three. He later starred at Quaker Valley High near Pittsburgh. Talent runs in his veins, and his passport tells half the story. Therefore, the 21-year-old shared the biggest piece of advice his family has given him.

“‘Control what you can control.’ That’s just stuck with me my whole life. Anytime it’s something I can control, I just try and do my best at it and do what I do,” Thiero confessed. Now, speaking about his sister dunking, he said: “I think we started dunking at the same time—my sophomore year summer—and then she got hers. I was a little mad, I’ll say. But she’s dunking, so I gotta be happy for her. I told her she got to learn some new tricks, though. I don’t want to see no more rim grazers.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Finally, Adou Thiero stated: “I’m a loving, caring person. I’m family-oriented. Y’all can expect a different mode every time I step on the floor. I carry myself with a different demeanor.” His coach, John Calipari, praised the young gun who finally made it to the NBA. The legendary coach said, “Adou is somebody that if you pass on him, they’ll look back and say, ‘How many people passed on him?’ He’s that good and a good kid.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adou Thiero arrived with fire in his soul and family in his corner. From Mali roots to Fayetteville shine, every leap tells a story. His game speaks, his heart listens, and his motto stays simple—control what you can. With LeBron James by his side and the rim in his sights, he is not here to blend in. He is here to flip the script, one fearless step at a time.