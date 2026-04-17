Lakers Round-Up: LeBron James Battling Sickness, Austin Reaves Ramping Up, JJ Redick’s Mindset and More Ahead of Rockets Series

The first full season of Luka Doncic and LeBron James’ partnership saw the team battle for the third seed until the last day. The Los Angeles Lakers had to settle for the fourth seed and will have the home-court advantage against the Rockets. But the Kevin Durant-led team remains in form, 9-1 in the last 10. Without Luka and Austin Reaves, who are presumably out for this series (this could change for one of them because of their recent updates), it’s a tall task. But the head coach, JJ Redick, remained confident and had alternate plans ready as Bron suffered from minor health concerns.

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LeBron James’ not-so-great update

The 41-year-old was noticeably hoarse, “Excuse my voice,” said James. Speaking after Thursday’s practice, LeBron addressed his health. “I don’t yell at anybody. I’ve been kind of sick .” The Lakers’ leader might be sick, but he has battled major injuries this season. He missed the training camp and even 14 games at the beginning due to a right-sided sciatica injury. Even before the final game of the regular season, the 22x All-Star was “questionable” because of left foot injury management. This is not an additional problem, but it was the team that has been managing his workload over the last few games.

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Still, before the tip-off, he played in order to keep the Lakers’ hopes alive for a third seed spot. He featured only 17 minutes as a “precautionary measure” yet still managed 18 points on 6-of-15 shooting. Before this, he played 3 games and scored 28, 26, and 30, respectively, and even played in certain back-to-backs. Like the recent games against the Warriors and the Suns.

Despite the issues, LeBron James still showed out. So, until the health issue is serious, expect the 4x NBA champion to play. He even had a message for his teammates. “You’ve got to be locked in,” James said. “We’ve had some really good days over the last couple of days, another one tomorrow, and a little bit of time on Saturday for Game 1.”

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Great update about Austin Reaves

Two weeks ago, during a road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, AR suffered a Grade 2 left oblique strain. The initial recovery update was between 4 to 6 weeks. So, for Game 1 of the series, JJ Redick officially announced that Reaves is out. While he remains out, there was a positive development as he returned on the hardwood.

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“Every day Austin Reaves (oblique strain) seemingly does a little bit more at Lakers practice,” Michael J. Duarte of The California Post stated.” After shooting free throws and threes the last 2 days, he was doing some work in key today.” The playoffs, Round 1, go for two more weeks and there is a chance that AR comes back to steady the ship. JJ made it clear that Austin and Luka Doncic will be out of Game 1. And he has found ways to limit the Rockets’ attack.

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JJ Redick looks forward to his second playoff season

Apart from the injured duo, the Lakers expect to have the full roster available Saturday for Game 1. Because of this, the head coach wants to be creative. “All options are on the table,” he said about the tactical flexibility. LeBron could be the primary ball handler, and Luke Kennard, too, for a limited time, showed care for the ball. Now Marcus Smart is back, which will be a bonus for the team to find the right pass.

Redick even acknowledged that the Rockets are a very good rebounding team. In fact, LeBron James warned his teammates, “Get your a– in there, box out, and rebound. Yeah, that’s it. Y’all go out there and do your job.” JJ explained in detail about their practice sessions. “We spent Tuesday just getting in a great high-intensity practice, reinforcing our base stuff, whether that was on offense or defense,” he added. “The beautiful thing about the playoffs is your undivided attention goes to one team, and you can drill in on all the little minutiae and details that you need to.”

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The Lakers’ head coach also highlighted that they don’t have to change their identity offensively. He acknowledged that Purple and Gold were the eighth-best half-court offense in the league without Luka and AR. So, without them, the Lakers have to be extra careful with their executions.

“In the two games we had volume transition possessions against them, it was really good for our offense, and we won those two games. The game in Christmas, we had nine nine transition possessions.” The head coach has a lot of faith in his roster, even when they are missing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

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Bronny James is ready for a major playoff run

“That’s just reality when you’re shorthanded. He’ll have to be ready. I think Bronny’s improved a lot, and I think we trust him.” JJ Redick was happy and declared that LeBron James’ son will be part of the plans for the playoffs. Last year, rookie Bronny James played just four minutes in the playoffs, but this will change in the playoffs. After all, the sophomore guard has impressed with his recent performances.

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In 18 minutes off the bench against the Utah Jazz, he put up 11 points, one rebound, four assists, and one steal while shooting 57.1% from the field and going three-for-four from deep. In fact, he has connected on six of his last 10 three-pointers, showcasing his confidence. If need be, JJ Redick can rely on the 21-year-old.

The Lakers have no problem being the underdog

They were dominant in March with a 15-2 record. But since the injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers are officially the underdogs now. On Monday, 12 ESPN writers selected their predictions, and all sided with the Rockets’ win. So does this noise affect the team? Luke Kennard felt otherwise. “Don’t feel much pressure going into this. We still believe in what we have and who we’re going to start the series with. And I think everybody believes in that. Being maybe somewhat of an underdog with guys out, it kind of gives us this sense of freedom.”

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With no pressure to perform and the home court advantage, the Lakers can cause an upset.