Lakers’ Scapegoat Revealed as Potential Bulls Trade Could Force Rob Pelinka to Cut Roster

Rob Pelinka made eight new additions around Luka Doncic. But the new Los Angeles Lakers, who are now younger and more athletic, have one problem before the season kicks off. The Purple and Gold already have 16 roster spots, so someone will need to be left out.

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Over the summer, Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, Jarred Vanderbilt and Bronny James’ names have been floated as possible options to leave the club. Plus, the Lakers clearly need another starting wing option and a backup center. They have to send out multiple players for these additions to fall into place. Now, the Chicago Bulls can help in reducing the burden on Pelinka.

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Morris Bankston of Pippen Ain’t Easy reported that Jake LaRavia could be the final addition to the Bulls roster. “An intriguing and risky trade opportunity for the Bulls would be acquiring Lakers forward Jake LaRavia into their room MLE to fill their 15th roster spot.”

Currently, the Bulls are $2 million below the $165 million NBA salary cap, according to Spotrac. Plus, they can use some or all of their $9.4 million room mid-level exception (MLE) for the final spot. And LaRavia’s $6 million contract fits the bill.

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Bankston also highlighted why the trade for both teams makes sense on paper, given their respective roster construction.

“If the Bulls are motivated to fill their 15th roster spot sooner rather than later, the Los Angeles Lakers remain a viable trade partner for the Bulls to engage in the twilight of the 2026 NBA offseason. Conversely, the Lakers should be prioritizing a trade conversation with the Bulls as their roster sits at 16 filled roster spots, which must be trimmed down to 15 by the opening night of the 2026-27 NBA regular season.”

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Not just Bankston, even NBA reporter Jake Weinbach stated the Lakers could potentially send Knecht and Jake LaRavia to the Bulls for Jalen Smith.

“If the Lakers discuss the possibility of acquiring Jalen Smith, a trade package would likely include Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, and second-round draft compensation. Smith is reportedly a trade target for the Lakers, but it’s unclear if the Bulls are willing to move the 26-year-old big man.”

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The Lakers view Smith as a potential floor-spacing backup center or power forward. During the 2025–26 season, the Bulls star averaged 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. But it remains uncertain if Chicago wants to trade him, and Smith also has one year and roughly $9.4 million left on his contract.

It’s understandable why LaRavia’s exit is talked about. The Lakers star has $6 million remaining for one year. One executive called LaRavia the Lakers’ “best trade chip.”

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“Vanderbilt is a guy who has probably gotten a bad rap there because he has had injuries and has not fit in well and all of that,” the exec said to Sean Deveney. “He can still play, just not at that number. (LaRavia) is a guy who you can ride when he is hot, but it gets tough when he is not. But he is tough, he plays every game, he hustles. You’d like to see better defense but he hustles. And $6 million, most people would take what he gives you for that.”

He played all 82 games and averaged 8.2 points and 4.0 rebounds last year. That’s not all; he has shown his two-way skills throughout his NBA career. The 24-year-old has averaged 1.6 steals per 36 minutes so far in his four seasons in the NBA.

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LaRavia is still 24 years old, suggesting the Bulls are betting on his upside despite his modest numbers.

“Let Dalton Knecht be Dalton. He doesn’t need to be a star. Give him a simple role: shoot, space the floor and score,” LakeShow of ClutchPoints wrote on X. “If he gives us a couple of threes a night, this Lakers offense looks completely different. We still believe in Dalton.”

Some analysts have suggested keeping Knecht, and so far, there have been no suitors for Vanderbilt and Hardy. That’s why LaRavia’s appeal for the Bulls could force Pelinka to pull the trigger for the trade.