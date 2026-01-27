Lakers Set Rui Hachimura Trade Price Amid Links to $4.5M Pelicans Star

The trade season always brings a lot of noise, and once the Los Angeles Lakers get involved, the volume only keeps rising. Recently, forward Rui Hachimura’s name has surfaced in chatter ahead of the February 5th deadline, paired with the same assumption that LA is willing to deal key rotation pieces if the return feels right.

However, things are a bit different this time. According to The Stein Line, Rob Pelinka and the front office have reportedly set a price for Hachimura around the league, seeking “high” threshold offers for the forward with at least one first-round pick attached to a return package. LA reportedly is unwilling to even entertain offers that don’t include draft compensation.

That posture matters especially because Hachimura doesn’t have to be moved. He remains one of the best wings the Lakers have, with proven postseason performance with size, shooting, and physicality, an archetype that teams usually hunt for at the deadline. However, that leverage cuts both ways for LA, because if another team wants him, they’ll need a premium.

His defense has long been a point of contention for the team, who have already struggled on that side of the ball this season. The Lakers are one of the only two playoff teams with a bottom-10 defensive rating, and their offense isn’t good enough to make up for it, unlike the Denver Nuggets, the other team in the bottom 10.

To try to remedy this issue, LA has moved Hachimura to the bench, where he has thrived recently. The Lakers rank dead last in bench scoring for the season, but for the last eight games, the period where Hachimura has come off the bench, they’ve jumped up to 24th. It’s a sizeable difference.

Now, one name has been connected to them while Hachimura’s potential rumors for trade spike up.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Rui Hachimura Stance Shapes Jose Alvarado Reality

While Rui Hachimura’s price sits firmly in first-round territory, the Lakers are also one of multiple teams connected to New Orleans Pelicans guards Jose Alvarado. Apart from them, the Knicks, the Rockets, and the Spurs have shown interest in the well-known guard defender, who carries with him a $4.5 million player option for next season. His appeal is clear for LA: on-ball pressure, hard-nosed intensity, and a propensity for contact.

Alvarado‘s price is believed to be in the range of multiple second-round picks, a far cry from the cost LA is asking for Hachimura, which highlights a clear philosophy for LA’s front office: this isn’t about trading Rui for Jose. By setting Hachimura’s price as high as they did, they’ve removed him from the discussions about lower, value-effective deals.

This might indicate LA’s approach towards the trade deadline. For them, Rui isn’t being dangled to chase targets who undercut the team’s own valuation, and if a trade for Alvarado does take place, it likely will involve a completely separate lane around minor assets or low value seconds instead of core rotation players.