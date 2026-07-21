Lakers Sign Arthur Kaluma: Roster Depth, Probable Line-Up Explained

The Lakers didn’t simply reward a standout Summer League performer, signing Arthur Kaluma. They also added another versatile forward to an already crowded roster that’s taking shape around Luka Doncic. While Kaluma’s arrival strengthens LA’s wing depth, it also leaves Rob Pelinka with a difficult decision before ‌opening night.

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NBA insider Shams Charania reported the Lakers’ signing of forward Arthur Kaluma to a two-way NBA deal, citing his agents, Todd Ramasae and Mike Simonetta of Life Sports Agency.

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Kaluma, who went undrafted in 2025, spent his time at the Lakers G-League program in 2025-26. Continuing from where he left off, the 24-year-old averaged nearly 19 points with 61% FG and 50% from the arc in Las Vegas Summer League. It’s a testament to the time he spent last season developing with the South Bay, giving the Lakers an athletic forward who checks all the boxes for a modern wing.

Throughout the Summer League, he consistently looked like one of the Lakers’ reliable scorers, attacking closeouts, finishing through contact and knocking down perimeter shots at an elite rate. On the defensive end, he offers versatility, guarding multiple positions, ultimately giving JJ Redick’s rotation policy leverage.

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However, this signing does raise another roster question.

Even though Kaluma joins on a two-way contract, the Lakers continue juggling a crowded roster after adding Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Kevon Looney, Ziaire Williams, and Matisse Thybulle this offseason.

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Currently, the roster has 16 players, and the team has to get rid of one player before opening night. And the fingers naturally pointed toward the younger talents. Several reports, including Evan Sidery, expect the Lakers to part ways with Bronny James.

They could either waive him or trade him.

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Lakers 2026-27 season: Starting Lineup and Depth

POSITION STARTING LINEUP SECOND UNIT THIRD UNIT RESERVE PG Luka Doncic Colin Sexton Jaden Hardy Bronny James SG Austin Reaves Cameron Carr Matisse Thybulle – SF Quentin Grimes Jake LaRavia Ziaire Williams – PF Sandro Mamukelashvili Jarred Vanderbilt Adou Thiero – C Walker Kessler Kevon Looney – –

From an offensive standpoint, the fit makes sense.

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Everything begins with Luka Doncic, whose ability to manipulate defenses creates opportunities for everyone else on the floor.

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Austin Reaves gives the Lakers another reliable creator, while he also attacks the paint with his shifty floaters and lay-ups.

Quentin Grimes provides the classic 3-D profile, and Sandro Mamukelashvili stretches opposing frontcourts with his shooting, passing, and creative backdoor cuts. And as a cherry on top, Walker Kessler finishes possessions as an elite lob threat.

Defensively, though, questions remain.

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Quicker guards can target Luka and Reaves, placing enormous pressure on Grimes to defend opposing perimeter stars. The only saving grace is that Kessler’s presence gives them relief.

This is where the Lakers’ depth comes into play.

Collin Sexton immediately strengthens the second unit with downhill scoring and relentless energy. Matisse Thybulle remains one of the NBA’s premier perimeter defenders, giving Redick an obvious option whenever the team needs defensive resistance.

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Jarred Vanderbilt provides versatility across multiple positions, while Jake LaRavia and Ziare Williams add length, athleticism, and additional shooting. Kevon Looney supplies experience, screening, and rebounding behind Kessler, and Adou Thiero offers another intriguing young defensive piece.

Kaluma slides naturally into the group with two-way production.

Whether Kaluma spends most of the season in South Bay or gradually earns NBA minutes, he has positioned himself as another intriguing piece in a roster built to compete now.