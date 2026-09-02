Lakers Star Adds 30 Pounds for JJ Redick’s New Plan in Luka Doncic Era

There are always questions about what the Los Angeles Lakers are doing. Despite the roster overhaul, several lineup conundrums still loom over head coach JJ Redick ahead of training camp. But they may have found an unexpected answer in a capable, willing 24-year-old player they signed for an absolute bargain.

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Redick needs to lock in the final forward spot as the Luka Doncic era commences. And Ziaire Williams is ready to step up. He is part of a new-look roster, with LA adding eight players through free agency, trades and other moves. Williams, who became the latest piece after the Brooklyn Nets declined his $6.25 million team option, received his first assignment early on.

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Williams revealed that JJ Redick and Rob Pelinka told him their vision for him is “first and foremost, being a main defender, point-of-attack defender.” Simultaneously, the No. 10 pick from the 2021 draft said this was his biggest offseason weight-and-strength-wise. The challenge was clear: Bulk up.

It is safe to say that Williams has done exactly that. Back in 2025-26, the NBA listed him around 185 pounds. But now, the Lakers player is at “about 215 pounds,” and he also feels confident he can make a tangible impact on both ends in a team built entirely around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

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“Obviously Luka (Doncic) and AR (Austin Reaves) are going to be the main primary ball handlers,” Williams told Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register. “So just playing off them, being able to shoot, cut, make plays in transition, stuff like that. They thought it was a great fit for me to be here, and the feeling was mutual.”

LA has plenty of offensive firepower around Doncic, but finding enough size and defensive versatility on the perimeter remains one of the team’s biggest questions even after the new round of signings. Williams, 6-foot-9, now has a chance to address both.

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The bulking up could help him withstand the physical demands of defending NBA wings. That does not automatically make Williams the Lakers’ starting forward, but it does make the conversation more interesting because LA has several candidates for the role who can contribute differently…

Matisse Thybulle brings proven perimeter defense. Sandro Mamukelashvili gives Redick a different combination of size and offensive skill. Jake LaRavia, who played all 82 games last season, and Jarred Vanderbilt also remain options depending on the matchup. Williams, though, offers something different.

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He can defend on the perimeter while giving the Lakers legitimate size at the position. Williams averaged 1.4 steals per game last season, giving Redick another active defender who can disrupt opposing ball-handlers. He also ranked in the 78th percentile in Defensive DPM (DDPM), posting a +0.5 mark.

Offensively, there is still work to do. Williams shot just 34.3% from three last season, but he converted 43% of his wide-open three-point attempts. Now, that becomes important while playing alongside Doncic. Williams will rarely be asked to create his own shot when Doncic is controlling the offense. His value can come from making the defense pay when it leaves him alone, cutting behind defenders and attacking closeouts when the opportunity presents itself.

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Williams also revealed he spent ample time working on his shooting and finishing at the rim while sensing “a lot of motivation” in the Purple and Gold group, all of whom are ready and willing to prove a point next season.

For the forward who grew up in Lancaster, signing a one-year, $2.85 million veteran’s minimum deal was a no-brainer. Playing in front of the home fans is definitely exciting, but so is the idea of being teammates with Luka Doncic.

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“I can tell [Doncic’s] leadership. He wants to step up even more this year,” Williams said. “I’m excited, man. I’m really excited to play with him. And of course, when we’re playing basketball, it’s just he makes the game just so easy and looks so simple. He’s going to make my life a lot easier for sure.”

Williams also revealed Doncic “has big kid energy, like a young, youthful spirit,” adding he could tell how much the Slovenian cared not just about winning on the court, but also about his teammates’ interests. That checks out because Doncic reportedly spent half a million dollars to fly the entire Lakers roster to Ljubljana.

Interestingly, Williams and Doncic have a fiery history. Last season, when the Lakers played the Nets, Williams celebrated an offensive foul right in the Slovenian’s face. Doncic didn’t like it and reached out to push his arm, but the then Nets player responded with a backhand swipe across Doncic’s face.

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Doncic was immediately whistled for a double tech and missed the next game because it was his 16th technical foul of the season. After the game, the Lakers star said the matter was “exaggerated” and just “wanted to get out of there.”

Now, it’s quite clear this March incident isn’t bothering either of them after Williams signed for the Lakers. In fact, the new Lakers player is confident that everything they’ve trained together for, while also having fun rowing, sightseeing and clubbing as a team, will all “translate to the court” next season.

Last year with the Nets, Williams averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 42.5% from the field. Now, playing in front of his friends, family and the local crowd will give him another boost. The Sierra Canyon alum called this move a “full circle” moment.

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Plus, Redick already knows what he wants from Williams. A defense-first approach, particularly at the point of attack. And among the Lakers’ current forward options, that combination could make Williams the most intriguing fit yet.